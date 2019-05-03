There was a double play in Class 2A. And a quadruple triple as Episcopal swept track titles at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Track & Field meet Friday night.
“This has been the perfect way to end senior year,” Episcopal distance runner Adele Broussard said. “I never dreamed we could do this — win cross country and state in the same school year and it means the world to do it.”
Broussard, a triple winner, explained half of the Knights’ tale of two titles won at LSU’s Bernie Moore Track Stadium. There were some common threads. Both teams relied on distance runners to score points.
The Episcopal boys completed a quadruple triple in impressive fashion, scoring 94 points, ahead of runner-up Catholic-New Iberia at 54 and Port Allen with 42. The victory gives the EHS boys a sweep of cross country, indoor track and outdoor track titles for the fourth year in a row.
“The way these guys prepare and compete in state meets amazes me,” Episcopal boys coach Claney Duplechin said. “They done it year after year. They impress me so much."
It went down to the wire as the EHS girls battled record-setting defending champion St. Katharine Drexel. The Yellow Jackets broke a 36-year-old record while winning the final event, the 4x400-meter relay in 3 minutes, 59.53 seconds.
But thanks to Broussard winning the 3,200 meters in 12:09.09, the Episcopal girls had erased a one-point SKD lead. A second-place finish in the 4x400 behind Drexel gave Episcopal 55 points, nine more than Drexel. Delcambre was third with 35.
“This has just been a fantastic group,” first-year Episcopal girls coach Bill Jones said. “These senior girls are amazing and we have some good young kids who have responded to their leadership.”
The pace LSU signee Alia Armstrong set for Drexel also was amazing. Armstrong set Class 1A and composite records while winning both hurdles races.
Armstrong’s day started with the 100 hurdles and a time of 13.39 seconds. She finished her race before several competitors cleared the final hurdle.
Winning the 300 hurdles in 42.60 seconds did more than set a record for the Drexel. The 10 points Armstrong netted gave her team a slim 46-45 lead over Episcopal.
Broussard opened her day with win in the 1,600 meters in 5:29.50. Broussard added another win in the 800 in 2:16.43. She also ran a leg on the winning 4x400
Of course, Broussard was not the only runner going the distance. The key opponent for the EHS boys early in the meet was District 8-2A rival Port Allen, which got wins from Traveon Scott in the shot put (50 feet, 5 ½ inches) and discus (167-5).
But Knights doubled up in the distance events. David Whitehurst won the 1,600 (4:30.44) and James Christian was second. Trevor Babcock ran away from the field in his 800 (1:57.80) with teammate Austin Broussard placing third. Christian later won the 3,200 in 9:59.87.
Catholic-NI also challenged. Even though the Panthers’ Peter Leblanc won the 300 hurdles, the Knights led by 22 points, 72-54 with three events to go.
“It’s just incredible to be part of this program,” Christian said.