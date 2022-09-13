A huge range of emotions were on full display as Archbishop Hannan edged The Dunham School 3-2 Tuesday night. Proof that it was anything but a run-of-the mill September volleyball match was all around.
“It was a great match. … I thought we both played hard,” Hannan’s Sophia Bonnaffee said after she ended it with one final kill. “They hit the ball hard, and it took a while to adjust. The last one (kill) was a relief. This was tough.”
Bonnaffee had a match-high 33 kills and 14 digs in the early-season battle of supremacy between two Division III teams. The defending Division III champion Hawks (4-3) won 25-23, 21-25, 29-27, 22-25 and 15-13 in the match played at Dunham.
Both teams squeezed as much as they could into 2 hours, 22 minutes of action. There were kills, fist bumps and high-fives.
Rhaia Davey led Dunham (5-3) with 17 kills, 13 digs and seven blocks, a newcomer to Division IV after advancing to the semifinals in Division IV last fall.
“To be with my teammates and feel that we were all working together for one purpose was exciting,” Davey said. “The fact that (Hannan) did the same thing on the other side of the net made it even better.”
The match came a month after Hannan dominated Dunham in preseason scrimmage. By contrast, Tuesday's match was a stats sheet stuffer. Sarah Kirsh dished out 52 assists and had 19 digs for the winners. Caylin Pixley finished with 33 assists, 16 digs and 15 kills for Dunham.
“We could not have asked for a better environment or a better competition,” Dunham coach Donna Pixley said. “That’s the reason why I schedule the way I do.
“When we scrimmaged them they picked us apart. There were times tonight when their outside hitters ate us up. But we’ve still come a long way.”
One team or the other typically goes on a long scoring run in the early season. But with the exception of the first set in which Hannan led 7-1 and 10-3, it did not happen this time.
Dunham rallied to take a 19-18 lead in the first set when Kennedy Stewart softly tipped the ball over an aggressive move on a block by Hannan. It was tied twice more before Hannan won.
Hannan led much of the second set, but a kill from the middle of the court by Davey tied it at 18-18. An ace by Pixley gave the Tigers the lead. Hannan won the third set 29-27 after multiple lead changes on a kill by Carleigh Breaux.
Stewart had a block to close out the fourth set for Dunham. The fifth set was tied at 12-12 when Kirsh set the ball over the net instead of to one of her hitters, giving her team one last advantage.
“I knew coming into this one it was going to be a tough,” Hannan coach Rebekka Bonnaffee said. “(Dunham) is well coached and play good defense and offense. And now they’re in our division.”