Brusly cornerback Jared Anderson earned an interception in the game, but that wasn’t the most important play he was involved in Friday night.
Anderson was on the coverage and forced an incompletion in the end zone to help Brusly clinch a 14-7 win over Parkview Baptist. The play came with Parkview facing a fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line with 22 seconds left to in the District 7-3A opener at Parkview.
How it was won
Similar to Brusly’s game last week against rival Port Allen, the defenses in Friday night’s game dominated the majority of the first half for both teams.
Brusly scratched first on the scoreboard thanks to a 1-yard touchdown pass from Sammy Daquano to Cody Loupe.
Nate Goza got the start at quarterback for Parkview but after a scoreless first half, coach Stefan LeFors made a change to Kade Pearl in the second half.
Pearl and running back Jeremiah Deverteuil gave the Eagle offense a boost in the second half.
Stone Town’s 2-yard run with 10:08 remaining in the game tied the score at 7-7.
Brusly responded two drives later and it only took one play. Facing a first-and-10 from their own 35, Daquano found Drew Stein on a short slant and Stein did the rest, taking it 65 yards for a touchdown.
Chandler Young’s extra point made it 14-7 with 6:49 left to play.
On Parkview’s final drive, the Eagles had a first-and-goal from the 3-yard line and got as close as the 1-yard line on second down, but could not punch it in.
Player of the game
Sammy Daquano, Brusly: Daquano completed 7-of-23 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns to go with one interception. He also rushed 10 times for 68 yards. He got most of the rushing yardage on a 60-yard scamper in the first half that set up the touchdown pass to Loupe.
They said it
Brusly coach Hoff Schooler: “We knew going through these first three games, we were fixing to be tested. We knew it from the get-go. All three of them are good football teams, all three of them are playoff football teams. We’ll enjoy this one tonight but it’s time to figure out a way to go 1-0 again next week.”
Parkview coach Stefan LeFors: “Too many mistakes to overcome in the first half, turning the ball over like it’s what we’re supposed to do. We gotta take care of the football better. We had three last week. We had two or three tonight and we had some fumbles that didn’t lose. We can’t put the ball on the ground, we can’t throw it up for grabs from the quarterback position. I want to commend our defense. They did a great job of playing with a short field. I’m proud of how we battled back a little bit in the second half and gave ourselves a chance. We got it down here. We just gotta find a way to plug it in.”