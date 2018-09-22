Cross country

Battlefield Cross Country Festival

Boys

Team scores: 1. Catholic High, 20. 2. St. Michael, 93. 3. Teurlings, 170. 4. Episcopal School of Acadiana, 184. 5. Dutchtown, 213. 6. Cedar Creek, 222. 7. Zachary, 227. 8. University, 240. 9. Hahnville, 254. 10. David Thibodaux, 274.

Individuals: 1. John Walker McDonald, Dunham, 16:53.8. 2. Joseph Ellis, Catholic, 17:02.4. 3. Christopher Cuntz, Catholic, 17:13.5. 4. Ben Langley, Catholic, 17:15.2. 5. Luke Bella, Catholic, 17:17.4. 6. Peter Kelly, Catholic, 17:31.6. 7. Jack Moran, U-High, 17:43.2. 8. Zach Morgan, Catholic, 17:48.0. 9. Daniel Sullivan, Catholic, 17:51.1. 10. Matthew Hubbell, Catholic, 17:55.2.

Girls

Team scores: 1. St. Michael, 57. 2. Episcopal School of Acadiana, 67. 3. St. Scholastica, 88. 4. University, 118. 5. Runnels, 136. 6. Zachary, 141. 7. Cedar Creek, 177. 8. Dutchtown, 186. 9. Teurlings Catholic, 209. 10. Choudrant, 252.

Individuals: 1. Lexi Guidry, Teurlings, 20:55.3. 2. Brooke Naccari, St. Scholastica, 21:05.9. 3. Ann Fink, Runnels, 21:10.3. 4. Aline Malek, ESA, 21:30.2. 5. Ellie Pennington, University, 21:59.7. 6. Hailey Humphries, St. Michael, 22:21.1. 7. Samantha Withers, Episcopal School of Acadiana, 22:29.1. 8. Madison Comeaux, St. Michael, 22:30.4. 9. Kennedy Seelbach, St. Michael, 22:34.1. 10. Jailyn Underwood, Iowa, 22:40.3.

Volleyball

Red Hot Sticker Classic

Friday

Teurlings Catholic 2, Lakeshore 0 (25-8, 25-18)

St. Joseph’s 2 vs. Northshore 0 (25-10, 28-26)

Teurlings 2, St. Thomas More 0

(25-21, 25-16)

St. Joseph’s 2, Lakeshore 1 (25-20, 22-25, 15-11)

St. Thomas More 2, Northshore 0 (25-11, 25-15)

Mount Carmel 2, St. Amant 0 (25-17, 25-11)

Cabrini 2, Sacred Heart-GC 0

(25-12, 25-17)

Mount Carmel 2, Mandeville 0 (25-17, 25-8)

Cabrini 2, St. Amant 0 (25-17, 25-20)

Mandeville 2, Sacred Heart 0 (25-10, 25-20)

Saturday

St. Thomas More 2, Lakeshore 0 (25-20, 25-13)

Teurlings 2, Northshore 0 (25-13, 25-11)

St. Joseph’s St. Thomas More 0 (25-14, 25-16)

Northshore 2, Lakeshore 1 (22-25, 25-16, 15-12)

Teurlings Catholic 3, St. Joseph 0 (25-15, 25-15

Mandeville 2, St. Amant 0 (25-20, 25-17)

Mount Carmel 2, Sacred Heart Grand Coteau 0 (25-10, 25-17)

Cabrini 2, Mandeville 1 (25-27, 25-17, 15-9)

St. Amant 2, Sacred Heart 0 (25-17, 25-10)

Mount Carmel 2, Cabrini 0 (25-16, 25-15)

Semifinals

Mandeville 2, St. Thomas More 0 (25-22, 25-17)

Lakeshore 2, Sacred Heart 0 (25-22, 25-11)

St. Joseph’s 2, Cabrini 1 (25-16, 20-25, 15-13)

St. Amant 2, Northshore 0 (25-16, 25-21)

Final

Mount Carmel 2, Teurlings 1

(22-25, 25-16, 16-14)

Northeast “Slammin” Classic

Walker 2, Baker 0 (25-6, 25-14)

Zachary 2, Family Christian 0 (25-3, 25-16)

Church Academy 2, Baker 0 (25-10, 25-20)

Iowa 2, Catholic-Pointe Coupee 1 (25-21, 22-25, 15-10)

Church Academy 2, Walker 1

Mentorship 2, Glen Oaks 0 (25-16, 25-12)

Catholic-PC 2, Mentorship 0

Iowa 2, Glen Oaks 0 (25-8, 25-15)

Tara 2, Family Christian 0 (25-15, 25-11)

Ursuline 2, Zachary 0 (25-21, 25-20)

Ursuline 2, Tara 0 (25-4, 25-14)

Episcopal 2, Walker 0 (25-9, 25-17)

Episcopal 2, Tara 0 (20-25, 25-14)

Ursuline 2, Family Christian 0 (25-3, 25-23)

Morgan City 2 Hammond 1

Lee High 2, Ursuline 0 (25-14, 25-14

Huggins Division final

Lee 2, Morgan City 0 (25-17, 27-25)

Denu Division final

Iowa 2, Episcopal 0 (25-12, 25-19

