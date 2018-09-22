Cross country
Battlefield Cross Country Festival
Boys
Team scores: 1. Catholic High, 20. 2. St. Michael, 93. 3. Teurlings, 170. 4. Episcopal School of Acadiana, 184. 5. Dutchtown, 213. 6. Cedar Creek, 222. 7. Zachary, 227. 8. University, 240. 9. Hahnville, 254. 10. David Thibodaux, 274.
Individuals: 1. John Walker McDonald, Dunham, 16:53.8. 2. Joseph Ellis, Catholic, 17:02.4. 3. Christopher Cuntz, Catholic, 17:13.5. 4. Ben Langley, Catholic, 17:15.2. 5. Luke Bella, Catholic, 17:17.4. 6. Peter Kelly, Catholic, 17:31.6. 7. Jack Moran, U-High, 17:43.2. 8. Zach Morgan, Catholic, 17:48.0. 9. Daniel Sullivan, Catholic, 17:51.1. 10. Matthew Hubbell, Catholic, 17:55.2.
Girls
Team scores: 1. St. Michael, 57. 2. Episcopal School of Acadiana, 67. 3. St. Scholastica, 88. 4. University, 118. 5. Runnels, 136. 6. Zachary, 141. 7. Cedar Creek, 177. 8. Dutchtown, 186. 9. Teurlings Catholic, 209. 10. Choudrant, 252.
Individuals: 1. Lexi Guidry, Teurlings, 20:55.3. 2. Brooke Naccari, St. Scholastica, 21:05.9. 3. Ann Fink, Runnels, 21:10.3. 4. Aline Malek, ESA, 21:30.2. 5. Ellie Pennington, University, 21:59.7. 6. Hailey Humphries, St. Michael, 22:21.1. 7. Samantha Withers, Episcopal School of Acadiana, 22:29.1. 8. Madison Comeaux, St. Michael, 22:30.4. 9. Kennedy Seelbach, St. Michael, 22:34.1. 10. Jailyn Underwood, Iowa, 22:40.3.
Volleyball
Red Hot Sticker Classic
Friday
Teurlings Catholic 2, Lakeshore 0 (25-8, 25-18)
St. Joseph’s 2 vs. Northshore 0 (25-10, 28-26)
Teurlings 2, St. Thomas More 0
(25-21, 25-16)
St. Joseph’s 2, Lakeshore 1 (25-20, 22-25, 15-11)
St. Thomas More 2, Northshore 0 (25-11, 25-15)
Mount Carmel 2, St. Amant 0 (25-17, 25-11)
Cabrini 2, Sacred Heart-GC 0
(25-12, 25-17)
Mount Carmel 2, Mandeville 0 (25-17, 25-8)
Cabrini 2, St. Amant 0 (25-17, 25-20)
Mandeville 2, Sacred Heart 0 (25-10, 25-20)
Saturday
St. Thomas More 2, Lakeshore 0 (25-20, 25-13)
Teurlings 2, Northshore 0 (25-13, 25-11)
St. Joseph’s St. Thomas More 0 (25-14, 25-16)
Northshore 2, Lakeshore 1 (22-25, 25-16, 15-12)
Teurlings Catholic 3, St. Joseph 0 (25-15, 25-15
Mandeville 2, St. Amant 0 (25-20, 25-17)
Mount Carmel 2, Sacred Heart Grand Coteau 0 (25-10, 25-17)
Cabrini 2, Mandeville 1 (25-27, 25-17, 15-9)
St. Amant 2, Sacred Heart 0 (25-17, 25-10)
Mount Carmel 2, Cabrini 0 (25-16, 25-15)
Semifinals
Mandeville 2, St. Thomas More 0 (25-22, 25-17)
Lakeshore 2, Sacred Heart 0 (25-22, 25-11)
St. Joseph’s 2, Cabrini 1 (25-16, 20-25, 15-13)
St. Amant 2, Northshore 0 (25-16, 25-21)
Final
Mount Carmel 2, Teurlings 1
(22-25, 25-16, 16-14)
Northeast “Slammin” Classic
Walker 2, Baker 0 (25-6, 25-14)
Zachary 2, Family Christian 0 (25-3, 25-16)
Church Academy 2, Baker 0 (25-10, 25-20)
Iowa 2, Catholic-Pointe Coupee 1 (25-21, 22-25, 15-10)
Church Academy 2, Walker 1
Mentorship 2, Glen Oaks 0 (25-16, 25-12)
Catholic-PC 2, Mentorship 0
Iowa 2, Glen Oaks 0 (25-8, 25-15)
Tara 2, Family Christian 0 (25-15, 25-11)
Ursuline 2, Zachary 0 (25-21, 25-20)
Ursuline 2, Tara 0 (25-4, 25-14)
Episcopal 2, Walker 0 (25-9, 25-17)
Episcopal 2, Tara 0 (20-25, 25-14)
Ursuline 2, Family Christian 0 (25-3, 25-23)
Morgan City 2 Hammond 1
Lee High 2, Ursuline 0 (25-14, 25-14
Huggins Division final
Lee 2, Morgan City 0 (25-17, 27-25)
Denu Division final
Iowa 2, Episcopal 0 (25-12, 25-19