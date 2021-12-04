Some people come up with creative ways to celebrate a milestone birthday. Walker girls basketball coach Korey Arnold did it by achieving another milestone on Friday.
Arnold got his 400th career win on his 40th birthday Friday when WHS defeated Opelousas 65-24 on the second day of the Walkons Brusly Girls Basketball Classic.
“My assistants were in the office before the season and I had my record pulled up,” Arnold said. “They looked at it and said, 'OK you need nine.' It’s not something you really think about when you’re coaching.
“This is more of a program thing. I think about all the players and assistants who made it possible. If your players learn discipline and accountability that means more in life after basketball.”
Walker (10-0) added win over South Lafourche on Saturday. Arnold was the fourth local basketball coach to reach a victories milestone this week.
Glen Oaks boys coach Harvey Adger got his 900th win Wednesday. Central girls coach Gary Duhe (800 wins) and University boys coach Joe Spencer (500 wins) got theirs Thursday.
Baseball signees
Two St. Amant baseball players and four Dutchtown baseball players signed last week.
SAHS infielder Lee Amedee (UL) and utility player Brayden Kuriger (Nicholls) both signed. Amedee batted .419 as a junior and Kuriger had a .304 average.
Collin Dupre (South Carolina), Nathan Monceaux (Loyola), Caleb Ickes (Centenary) and Reuben Williams (LSU Eunice) were the Dutchtown signees.
All-district and all-state
Coaches are reminded to submit all-district volleyball and football teams to Robin Fambrough at rfambrough@theadvocate.com.
The deadline for local football coaches to nominate players for the LSWA all-state teams is Monday, Dec. 13. Nominees must be first-team all-district selections.
Include the player’s height, weight, grade and season statistics. Also send to rfambrough@theadvocate.com.