Catholic-Pointe Coupee came in with an eight-game winning streak, riding the crest of the school’s best season since 1978. The chance to complete a dream season slipped through the Hornets’ grasp.
Seven turnovers, including five fumbles, fueled record-setting day as Ouachita Christian grabbed and 45-7 halftime lead on the way to a 67-22 victory over Catholic-PC in the Division IV title game that opened the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Prep Classic on Friday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
“It all happened so fast,” safety/running back Nick Carriere said. “They made some plays and we gave it to them several times. It just snowballed and it was hard for us to get back on our feet.”
The Eagles (13-1) won their first LHSAA title since 2014 and seventh overall. OCS set records for most points for one team in a Class 1A/Division IV. The combined total of 89 points also broke a 1A/Division IV record. OCS’ Will Fitzhugh, the son of Eagle coach Steven Fitzhugh, set a 1A/Division IV record with a 91-yard interception return for a touchdown.
“Those guys (Ouachita Christian) … we knew they were the (Division IV) standard,” CHSPC coach David Simoneaux said. “They do things the right way and they do it with class. We’re proud to be on the same stage. We knew we couldn’t turn the football over. We turned it over six or seven times and you can’t do that against a quality opponent.
“But I couldn’t be more proud to be on the podium with these guys. They put their heart and soul into what they do. This is the best season our school has had in 41 years.”
Matthew Langlois ran for 107 yards on 11 carries, including a 65-yard touchdown run that gave the Hornets (11-3) a 7-6 lead with 3:28 left in the first quarter. Langlois was the title-game MVP for CHSPC. Soon the play of OCS title-game MVP Hunter Herring and the turnovers came into play.
Herring completed 7 of 12 passes for 164 yards and three TDs. He ran for 171 yards on 14 carries with four TDs, including scoring of 51 and 33 yards.
OCS scored first when Herring tossed a 20-yard TD pass to Eli Extine with 4:20 to go in the first quarter. Two scrimmage plays later, Langlois raced around right end to score and Cameron Decoteau’s point-after kick gave the Hornets a short-lived 7-6 lead with 3:28 remaining.
Three plays after that, Herring hit Will Fitzhugh in stride with a 61-yard scoring strike. And three plays after that, the first CHSPC fumble was recovered by lineman Grand Mashaw. Will Fitzhugh’s 29-yard TD pass to Tristan Wiley sent OCS into the second quarter with an 18-7 lead.
Catholic-PC then lost fumbles on its next two possessions that led to OCS scores.
Both Ouachita Christian coach Steven Fitzhugh and Simoneaux described the Superdome experience as priceless. Fitzhugh started lobbying for his team to play in the Prep Classic days after LHSAA principals voted to allow select schools to have stand-alone title events, three of which were held last week.
The Eagles rewarded their coach with a flawless effort. The seven turnovers obscured how close the total yards were — 488 for OCS and 402 for the Hornets.
“I’ve got a lot of respect for Catholic-Pointe Coupee and what they do and I never thought it would be 45-7 at halftime,” Steven Fitzhugh said. “We came out in the second half and continued to make plays. It was definitely our most complete effort of the season.”