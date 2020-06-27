University High’s Colleen Temple could have pondered her choices a bit longer. But the UHS two-sport athlete committed to play volleyball at the University of Hawaii before her senior year.
“They offered me about three weeks ago and I’ve been thinking about it ever since,” Temple said. “I decided it was the right decision for me. I feel comfortable with the coaches, I did a virtual campus tour and I loved it.”
The 6-foot-2 Temple is projected as a middle blocker and becomes the second local player in the last three years to pick Hawaii. Former St. Michael star Amber Igiede earned Freshman All-America honorable mention honors last fall. Temple said meeting Igiede and talking with her played a role in the decision.
Hawaii finished 15th in the final national volleyball poll last fall. Temple, who always plays basketball for the Cubs, also considered Howard, FAMU and the University of Seattle.
A late pitch
Rhett Guidry, a two-way starter for The Dunham School, is the latest football player to benefit from a sending an new video showing specific skills to colleges. Guidry is set to sign with the University of Louisiana as a tight end after the Cajuns saw a tape that showcased his tight end skills.
The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Guidry played multiple positions, including quarterback, defensive line and tight end, for the Class 2A Tigers. He was planning to attend a prep school prior to the UL offer.
”I had already turned the page and was ready to reclassify for 2021,” Guidry said. “I’ve got relatives in Lafayette and it's close to home. This is so great.”
Commitments and a signee
Parkview Baptist quarterback Roman Mula became the second Eagle to commit to a service academy in the last two weeks. Mula has committed to Air Force. Teammate Ian Pouciau, a linebacker, previously committed to Navy.
Meanwhile, there was news for two other athletes from District 7-3A. Wrestler Calep Balcuns of Brusly signed with Colorado-based Northeastern Junior College. Glen Oaks football player TaVoris Harris has committed to Iowa Wesleyan.
A new PR
Two days after winning the Louisiana Gatorade Girls Track Athlete of the Year honor, St. Michael’s Heather Abadie cleared a new outdoor personal best of 12 feet, 11.5 inches in a summer meet held in Jacksonville, Fla., Saturday.
Abadie won the Division I indoor title in February with a overall PR of 13-1.5.
Officials mourn Rivault
Longtime Baton Rouge area basketball official Harry “Robert” Rivault died Friday, according to local assignment secretary Harry Jenkins.
Rivault, 74, was a high school basketball official for 45 years. Jenkins said he made multiple appearances at LHSAA tournaments.
Alumni report
Former Episcopal pitcher Connor Pellerin of Tulane signed a free agent contract with the New York Yankees. Pellerin had a 2.25 ERA in six relief appearances this spring.
• Ex-East Ascension lineman Trey Jacobs is transferring from Grambling to the University of South Florida. Jacobs started two seasons at left tackle at GSU and has two years of eligibility remaining.
Job opening
White Castle High is accepting applications for its head football coach position. Those interested are asked to apply on the Iberville Parish School Board site at ipsb.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx.