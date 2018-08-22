Here's an in-depth preview of the 2018 high school football season for District 6-4A.
Lutcher
Coach: Dwain Jenkins (42-25)
2017: 4-7
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
*OL Drake LaFleur (6-0, 235, Jr.), *OL Alex Beier (6-3, 245, Sr.), *OL Josh Taylor (5-11, 245, Sr.), OL DQ Alexander (6-1, 230, Jr.), OL Jacoi Kelson/Colten Poche, *WR Jacoby Williams (6-0, 190, Jr.), *WR Rasohn Williams (5-11, 150, Jr.), WR Copeland Williams (So.)/Cam Amato (Jr.)/Javian Jacque (Jr.), *RB Rondell Mealey (6-0, 180, Sr.), *QB Kolby Bourgeois (5-11, 190, Sr.)
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
*DL Jamel Thomas (5-11, 270, Jr.), DL Bryce Scott (5-9, 285, So.), *DL Jamal Thomas (6-2, 250, Sr.), *LB Seth LeBlanc (5-10, 180, Sr.), *LB Chris Burkhalter (6-0, 190, Jr.), *DB Zane McCrary (5-10, 175, Sr.), *LB Ivan Clark (5-10, 170, Jr.), DB Rashaud Long (5-10, 160, Jr.), *DB Dajon Brown (5-6, 150, Sr.), *DB Rhett Whitney (5-11, 155, Jr.), *DB Tre Stewart (5-11, 165, Jr.)
*-- denotes returning starters
SEASON FORECAST
The return to Class 4A in 2017 after back-to-back 3A titles was not a happy one. Expect the Bulldogs to reverse their fortunes by relying on a stingy defense.
BIGGEST STRENGTHS
Nine returning starters on defense should set the tone while LHS offensive recalibrates with a new corps of receivers and a RB Rondell Mealey, son of the former LSU star, in key roles.
Parkview Baptist
Coach: Jay Mayet (35-15)
2017: 8-4
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
QB Colton Jumonville (6-3, 215, Sr.), FB Connor Reid (5-9, 200, Sr.), *RB Terry Tolliver (5-9, 170), *RB Darrel Cyprian (5-8, 170, Sr.), *WR Kyle Washington (6-2, 185, Sr.), WR Hayden Warren (5-9, 165, Sr.), TE DeSanto Rollins (6-4, 285, Jr.), T Colin Teague (6-0, 230, Sr.), T Schaffer Cobb (6-3, 225, Sr.), *G Hamdi Sheikha (6-1, 290, Sr.), G Damian Sibley (6-2, 285, Sr.), C Sam Hodges (6-1, 225, So.)
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
DE DeSanto Rollins (6-4, 290, Jr.), DE Matthew Shannon (6-1, 225, Jr.), NT Hamdi Sheikha (6-1, 290, Sr.), LB Ian Pourciau (6-2, 205, So.), LB David Murla (6-1, 220, So.), LB Conner Reid (5-8, 195, Sr.),*LB Colton Jumonville (6-3, 215, Sr.), *CB Darrell Cyprian (5-8, 165, Sr.), CB Dustin Philippe (6-1, 190, Sr.), *CB Terry Tolliver (5-8, 175, Sr.), *CB Hayden Warren (5-9, 165, Sr.), FS Kyle Washington (6-2, 195, Sr.)
*-- denotes returning starters
SEASON FORECAST
The best thing about the Eagles is their offensive and defensive systems that have been in place for nearly 20 years. PBS embraces the next man up philosophy as well as any program and it should be on full display again.
BIGGEST STRENGTHS
Tradition that dates back to a 2001 LHSAA title in Class 3A and that always tough to defend option offense.
Plaquemine
Coach: Paul Distefano (70-33)
2017: 8-3
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
*QB Herb Thomas (5-11, 180, Sr.), *RB Melvin McClay (5-8, 165, Jr.), RB Earl Young (5-7, 142, Jr.), RB Dallas Ropari (5-10, 180, Sr.), *SE Dontavion Wicks (6-3, 205, Sr.), TE Carnell Scott (6-0, 255, Sr.), *OT Brockhim Wicks (6-2, 310, Sr.), *OT Dalen Sanders (6-0, 285, Jr.), *C Zayien Bouvay (6-0, 280, Sr.), OG O'Darius Jackson (5-11, 265, Sr.), *OG Marquise Brown (5-10, 245, Sr.)
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
DT Cullen Scott (6-2, 290, Jr.), DE Kenneth Smith (5-11, 211, Sr.), DE Dekeion Dupuy (5-8, 220, So.), *LB Herman Christophe (6-0, 230, Sr.), *LB De'Onte Russ (5-9, 180, Sr.), LB Montreal Robertson (5-11, 200, Sr.), LB Christian Jenkins (5-11, 185, Sr.), *DB J'Vonte Powers (5-10, 175, Sr.), *DB Vincent Collins (5-11, 165, Sr.), *DB Khamoran Riley (6-0, 175, Sr.), DB Anthony Collins (5-10, 155, Sr.)
*-- denotes returning starters
SEASON FORECAST
Injuries at key positions kept the Green Devils from making a deeper playoff run a year ago. The return of QB Herb Thomas from a broken hip boosts the offense and LB Herman Christophe leads the defense that must build on a tough nondistrict schedule to thrive.
BIGGEST STRENGTHS
The Green Devils like to run the ball and with a OL that has three players who weigh 280 or better they should be able to control the line of scrimmage.
St. Michael
Coach: Joey Sanchez (14-14)
2017: 3-7
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
C Jacob McCann, Jr.; *OG C.J. Casma, Sr., OG Payton LeBlanc, Sr.; OT Jacob Finley, Sr.; OT Demond Garner, Jr.; TE Luke Wilson, Jr.; QB Cole Garafola, Sr.; *FB Chris Sehring, Sr.; TY Mark Cook, Sr. Jaren Reimonenq, Sr.; Matt Howard, Jr.; SE Zach Josephson, Sr. SE Daniel Robin, Jr. Cade Burton, Jr.
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
*DE Luke Wilson, Jr.; *DE Chris Sehring, Sr.; DE Mark Albano, So.; DT C.J. Casma, Sr., DT Demond Garner, Jr.; DT Zach Donahue, So.; *LB Taylor Marcello, Sr.; LB Garret Mumphrey, So.; LB Jacob Finley, Sr.; LB Connor Badeaux, Jr.; *CB Jaren Reimonenq, Sr.; *CB Christian Redden, Sr.; CB Codi Williams, So.; S Nic Brister, Sr.
*-- denotes returning starters
SEASON FORECAST
Sanchez is the third SMHS head coach in three years. If the Warriors can execute to a Parkview-like option offense well enough greater success will follow.
BIGGEST STRENGTHS
A coaching staff led by Sanchez and offensive coordinator James Cupit has experienced success in other places is a nice fit for a program looking for stability.
Tara
Coach: Terry Washington (4-16)
2017: 3-7
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
*QB Brandon Jordan (6-1, 175, Sr.), *RB Demetrius Calhoun (5-7, 155, Jr.), *WR Larry Smith (6-0, 160, Sr.), *WR Jadarius Givens (5-11, 175, Sr.), *C Kyle Robinson (5-10, 240, Sr.), *OL Terry Delaney (6-3, 285, Jr.), *OL Kirk Smith (6-1, 290, Jr.), *OL Jordan Cameron (6-1, 280, Sr.), *HB Omar Allen (6-3, 205, Sr.), *OL Fredrick Patrick (5-11, 280, Jr.), *OL Jordan Coleman (6-1, 280, Sr.)
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
*DT Jeremiah Anderson (5-10, 265, Sr.), *DT Lamont Hollis (5-10, 240, Sr.), *DT David Hueing (6-0, 245, Jr.), *DB Kashoune Miller (5-8, 140, Jr.), *DB Bricen Jordan (5-11, 170, Jr.), *LB Darrius Brooks (5-11, 210, Sr.), *DL Terry Delaney (6-3, 285, Jr.), LB Judah Hooper (6-0, 215, Jr.), LB Jamie Sanders (6-1, 205, Sr.), SS Jadarius Givens (5-11, 175, Sr.), FS Larry Smith (6-0, 160, Sr.)
*-- denotes returning starters
SEASON FORECAST
The Trojans need to capitalize early and get predistrict wins in order to build momentum before 6-4A play. Keeping two-way players healthy is a must.
BIGGEST STRENGTHS
A core group of experienced linemen should help set the tone on both sides of the ball for Tara.
Woodlawn
Coach: Daniel Luquet (15-18)
2017: 6-5
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
QB Josh Serio (5-11, 180), RB Jonero Scott (5-11, 185), *WR Tyrell Smith (6-3, 200), *WR Bryson Reaser (5-10, 180), WR Julius Bowie (5-10, 176), WR Caleb Blanchard (6-1, 186), LT Jevon Winfrey (6-0, 210), *LG Kenneth Augustus (5-11, 250), C Daylen Hardy (6-0, 210), RT Tim Bennett (5-10, 270), RG Joe Sant (5-10, 200).
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
*DT Kenneth Augustus (5-11, 250), DT Jason Jones (6-3, 200), NG Kevin Perry (6-0, 215), LB Daylen Hardy (6-0, 210), LB Tyrell Smith (6-3, 200), LB Tyler Williams (5-11, 220), LB Joe Sant (5-10, 200), DB Julius Bowie (5-10, 176), DB Bryant Jacob (5-10, 175), DB Cameron Rogers (5-10, 180), DB Lanard Harris (6-0, 185), *K/P Jacob Barnes (5-10, 175)
*-- denotes returning starters
SEASON FORECAST
The Panthers entered the fall with a significant number of players competing for spots in the lineup. If the offense and defense mesh early, good things will follow.
BIGGEST STRENGTHS
Kicker/punter Jacob Barnes is the area’s top returning kicker and will be a weapon for the offense and defense.
FORECAST
Parkview Baptist won the 6-4A title in its Class 4A debut last year and is again the favorite. Both Lutcher and Plaquemine have the pedigree and talent to make it a three-team competition worth watching. There are nice contrasts too with the hard-running style of PBS and Plaquemine vs. the controlled passing of Lutcher.
1, Parkview Baptist. 2, Lutcher. 3, Plaquemine. 4, Woodlawn. 5, Tara. 6, St. Michael.
TOP PLAYERS
DONTAVION WICKS, WR/ATH, PLAQUEMINE: The Green Devils are known for having explosive playmakers and Wicks fits that mold. Look for PHS to devise multiple ways to get the ball in his hands.
JACOBY WILLIAMS, WR, LUTCHER: From former LSU star Jarvis Landry of the Cleveland Browns to last year’s senior leader, Gregory Clayton, the Bulldogs have a reputation for producing top receivers. Williams is up next.
JACOB BARNES, PK/P WOODLAWN: With his ability to pin opponents deep on punts/kickoffs and convert on long field goals, Barnes is a specialist who will play a key role in everything the Panthers do.
TOP GAMES
Lutcher at Parkview, Oct. 5
Parkview Baptist at Plaquemine, Oct. 12
Plaquemine at Lutcher, Nov. 2
BEST RIVALRY
Lutcher vs. Plaquemine: These two teams go back beyond Lutcher’s recent history that includes two LHSAA Class 3A titles. When the two teams were 4A rivals before, Plaquemine ended a string of Lutcher district titles with a win at LHS. More intense battles have followed.
BY THE NUMBERS
8
Number of two-way starters projected for Parkview
13
Combined number of LHSAA football titles won by Lutcher (8) and Parkview Baptist (5).
26
Total years in coaching for Tara’s Terry Washington, ahead of Plaquemine’s Paul Distefano at 22.
47
Total number of kickoffs Woodlawn’s Jacob Barnes put in the end zone on 49 chances.
Schedules
Lutcher
Aug. 31 at East Ascension
Sept. 7 St. James
Sept. 14 at Marksville
Sept. 21 St. Amant
Sept. 28 at Dutchtown
Oct. 5 at Parkview Baptist*
Oct. 12 St. Michael*
Oct. 19 at Woodlawn-BR*
Oct. 26 Tara*
Nov. 2 Plaquemine*
Parkview Baptist
Aug. 30 at Catholic-BR
Sept. 7 East Ascension
Sept. 14 John Curtis
Sept. 21 at Walker
Sept. 28 at Southern Lab
Oct. 5 Lutcher*
Oct. 12 at Plaquemine*
Oct. 19 at Tara*
Oct. 26 St. Michael*
Nov. 2 Woodlawn-BR*
Plaquemine
Aug. 31 at East St. John
Sept. 7 Port Allen
Sept. 14 at St. Thomas More
Open date
Sept. 28 Ouachita Parish
Oct. 5 at Tara*
Oct. 12 Parkview Baptist*
Oct. 18 at St. Michael*
Oct. 26 Woodlawn-BR*
Nov. 2 at Lutcher*
St. Michael
Aug. 31 Episcopal
Open date
Sept. 13 at Dunham
Sept. 21 at Lakeview
Sept. 28 at Archbishop Hannan
Oct. 5 Woodlawn-BR*
Oct. 12 at Lutcher*
Oct. 18 Plaquemine*
Oct. 26 at Parkview Baptist*
Nov. 2 Tara*
Tara
Aug. 30 at Broadmoor
Sept. 7 Glen oaks
Sept. 14 at Slaughter Charter
Sept. 21 at East Iberville
Sept. 28 at Opelousas
Oct. 5 Plaquemine*
Oct. 11 at Woodlawn-BR*
Oct. 19 Parkview Baptist*
Oct. 26 at Lutcher*
Nov. 2 at St. Michael*
Woodlawn
Aug. 31 at Live Oak
Sept. 7 Hammond
Sept. 14 Broadmoor
Sept. 21 Kennedy
Sept. 28 at St. Martinville
Oct. 5 at St. Michael*
Oct. 11 Tara*
Oct. 19 Lutcher*
Oct. 26 at Plaquemine*
Nov. 2 Parkview Baptist*
*--denotes district games