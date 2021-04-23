No matter how the LHSAA Bowling State Championships end on Monday at Premier Lanes in Gonzales, 2021 has been a win for Baton Rouge area high school bowling.
Six of the eight team semifinalists in the two divisions are from the Baton Rouge area, the most by any area of the state going back to 2010. One local team is guaranteed to make the finals in each division.
The boys semifinals will start at 10 a.m Monday at Premier. with the girls to follow at Noon. The finals are set for 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. The singles competition for the top individual bowlers will be held locally on Tuesday at All Star Lanes.
No. 1 seed Catholic High will be joined by Central and East Ascension as they try to stop Brother Martin from winning an unprecedented fifth overall championship in the boys/coed division.
The girls’ side will have Central, Dutchtown and St. Amant trying to get by No. 2 Archbishop Chapelle.
Central will have both its teams in the semifinals for the second straight year and the third time since 2010 (2021, 2019, 2015). The girls have reached the final match three times, winning in 2016. The boys made the final match in 2015.
The Central boys and girls knocked off highly seeded Central Lafourche twice in earlier rounds. The boys were down 6-2 to the No. 2-seeded Trojans Monday after one game and flipped the match to win, 16-11. Wednesday, the Central girls took charge from the start in a 19-11 win over the state’s top-seeded Central Lafourche team.
And while Central’s girls were winning, Dutchtown was winning 18.5 points against multiple state champ St. Scholastica to advance, while St. Amant was posting 24 points against another former state champion, Albany.
“I think it shows how good the youth bowling has been on Saturday morning as far as coaches getting their youth involved,” said Central Coach Phil Godley about the success of the area’s top teams. “There are strong teams all over. It’s really hard because we are so diluted with so many schools that the talent just gets split up.
"Kudos to all the coaches in the area that are getting their kids involved on Saturday mornings, Sunday evenings and out here practicing. It really shows. Ending up with six-out-of-eight teams is pretty dang impressive.”
Sitting there for Monday’s boys/coed semifinal will be No. 1 seed Catholic, trying to make the final match for the third time since 2010. The Bears are the last Baton Rouge team to win a boys/coed title back in 2007. With the Bears and Wildcats will be East Ascension, making their first semifinal appearance in this division.
All action will be live streamed on CrescentCitySports.com.