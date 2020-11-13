KENNER — Not all top-seeded teams get to live the state championship dream. For Parkview Baptist, it ended late Thursday night at the LHSAA State Volleyball tournament.
The Eagles never were able to seize enough set-changing momentum in a 3-0 quarterfinal loss to eighth-seeded Ascension Episcopal in a Division IV quarterfinal contest played at the Pontchartrain Center.
“I think Ascension Episcopal did very well and I think they have improved so much since we played them early in the season,” PBS coach Becky Madden said. “And I think we did great job with a new lineup that we worked on for the last couple of days in practice.
“Facing competition from another team is different than practice. We did adjust during the match but it was not quite quick enough. These girls gave me everything they had and that is all we could ask for.”
PBS (23-4) has shuffled its lineup throughout the year due to injuries and illness. Playing without two starters forced a lineup change that moved several players to new positions. The Eagles fell behind early in the first set which AES (17-8) won 25-19.
It was more of the same early in the second set. PBS tied it at 9-9 and led 14-12 after a kill by Maddie McReynolds, who moved from middle blocker to outside hitter in the revamped lineup.
Outside hitter Madison Cassidy also launched multiple shots that found open spots on the court on the AES sode of the court. But the Blue Gators regained the lead. PBS fended off two set points before AES won 25-23.
The third set was tied a couple of times. A kill by Katherine Voigt put Ascension Episcopal ahead for good at 9-8. The Blue Gators led by as much as six points and won 25-22.
Cassidy had a match-high 16 kills and 11 digs, while McReynolds added 7 kills and 9 digs. Morgan Lambert contributed 27 assists.
“It was hard to play with a new lineup, but I thought everybody did their job and I thought we left it all on the floor,” said Cassidy, a senior. “I liked what I saw our younger players do. We didn’t win, but I do think the future is bright.”