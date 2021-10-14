The District 5-5A clash between Woodlawn and St. Amant turned into the quarterback battle everyone expected.
St. Amant’s Cole Poirrier and Woodlawn’s Rickie Collins both looked sharp, but it was Collins who led his team to a 48-41 victory in a wild contest at Dutchtown’s Griffin Stadium.
Collins completed 16 of 19 passes for 458 yards and seven touchdowns. Just as unstoppable as Collins was wide receiver Jaylon Henry, who caught 11 of Collins’ passes for 321 yards and five touchdowns. The pair hooked up for touchdowns of 71, 80, 30, 9 and 18 yards.
Poirrier completed 15 of 26 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed 13 times for 142 yards and three scores. But his only turnover, an interception, was costly.
St. Amant (5-1, 1-1) had a chance to tie the game after it forced a punt with a minute left to play. After picking up a first down, the Gators' chances ended when Desaray Delmore picked off Poirrier at midfield.
Woodlawn (3-3, 2-0) ran out the clock from there.
In the first half, St. Amant led 14-0 before Woodlawn came back to tie the score 14-14. There were also ties at 21 and 28 before Collins connected with Henry for a 9-yard score to give Woodlawn a 35-28 halftime lead.
HOW IT WAS WON
Woodlawn rallied from an early two-touchdown deficit. Once its offense got rolling, it was unstoppable. On Woodlawn’s final touchdown drive midway through the fourth quarter, Collins completed three passes for 41 yards, the last a 7-yard TD to Clayton Adams.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Woodlawn quarterback Rickie Collins: Collins served notice early on that he was on top of his game. He threw five touchdown passes in the first half alone, including scoring strikes of 71, 71 and 80 yards. There were few busted coverages, but Collins' pinpoint passing allowed his receivers to run away from St. Amant defenders after making the catch.
NOTABLE
St. Amant took a 14-0 lead to open the game. The Gators were forced to punt on each of their first two possessions. Both times they recovered muffed punts deep in Woodlawn territory. The first set up a 5-yard Poirrier touchdown run. The second led to Joshua Morisse’s 4-yard score with 3:49 left in the first quarter. Woodlawn responded with Collins’ 71-yard touchdown pass to Henry, and then tied the score early in the second quarter when Clayton Adams caught a 71-yard TD pass.