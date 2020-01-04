Scotlandville didn’t have much hope for winning if it couldn’t keep Johni Broome from scoring.
The 6-foot-9 senior from Tampa (Fla.) Catholic finished the first quarter with 17 points.
He fell off that pace the rest of the game Saturday, and the Hornets finished the Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic with a 70-56 championship victory against the Alario Center.
“Make him take uncomfortable shots,” Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample told his players after the first quarter. “Make him pass it out.”
The tactic worked.
Scotlandville senior Tai’Reon Joseph made several key shots throughout the game, including 3-pointer in the second half that broke a tie and put his team ahead 48-45. From there, the Hornets surged.
Joseph, who scored a team-high 25 points and made four 3-pointers, also fed senior teammate Jonathan Horton with a pair of lob passes for dunks in the final minutes.
“We bring a lot of energy when we’re sharing the ball and doing spectacular plays,” Joseph said. “All of it falls into place. Coach always tells us to go out there and have fun. That’s what we do.”
Scotlandville won four times in three days, including twice on Saturday. The other Saturday game came against Louisville (Ky.) Male, a 59-39 semifinal victory for Scotlandville.
The four wins all came against school from outside Louisiana. The 16-team bracket included eight teams from outside Louisiana, so the Hornets faced half of the out-of-state competition.
If any team knows the caliber of play at this event, it’s Scotlandville.
“I like the grit,” Sample said about what he’s seen from his team. “They’re undersized most of the time when they step on the floor. But they fight through that. The grit takes up a lot of that.”
More games against national competition will come Jan. 22-24 in a tournament at Montverde Academy, the No. 1 school in the latest USA Today Super 25 poll and the high school Ben Simmons attended before his season at LSU.
This was the second time in four seasons Scotlandville won the Prep Classic title. The other won came in 2017 with Ja’Vonte Smart earning the tournament MVP honor.
This time, the award went to Reece Beekman, who is signed to play at Virginia. He scored 10 points in the championship game.
Also for Scotlandville, senior Carvell Teasett scored 16 points and made four 3-pointers.
For Tampa Catholic, Broome scored 13 points over the final three quarters and finished with 30.
Joseph said the attention given to Beekman creates more chances for other players.
“Everybody’s got their eyes on him,” Joseph said. “He makes the extra pass.”