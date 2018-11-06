Class 5A
First-place votes are in parentheses.
School Rec Pts Prv
1. John Curtis (9) 10-0 119 1
2. West Monroe (1) 10-0 111 2
3. Catholic-BR 9-1 91 3
4. Destrehan 9-1 83 4
5. Zachary 8-2 71 5
6. Acadiana 9-1 64 6
7. East Ascension 9-1 58 7
8. John Ehret 9-1 56 8
9. Evangel Christian 6-3 39 10
10. Terrebonne 9-1 31 9
Others receiving votes: Ruston 26, Slidell 7, Rummel 6, Haughton 5, Walker 3, Byrd 2, Ouachita 2.
Class 4A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Karr (9) 10-0 118 1
2. Lakeshore 10-0 108 2
3. Northwood (1) 10-0 95 3
4. Warren Easton 7-2 89 4
5. St. Thomas More 9-1 82 5
6. Leesville 10-0 70 6
7. St. Martinville 10-0 61 7
8. Neville 7-2 55 8
9. Plaquemine 8-2 38 10
10. Bastrop 8-2 30 9
Others receiving votes: North DeSoto 19, Carver 10, Tioga 2, Franklin Parish 2, Breaux Bridge 1.
Class 3A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. University (10) 10-0 120 1
2. Iota 10-0 110 2
3. Sterlington 8-2 95 3
4. Hannan 10-0 86 4
5. Kaplan 7-3 73 5
6. Union Parish 8-2 65 6
7. Jena 9-1 62 7
8. Eunice 8-2 39 8
9. St. Charles 7-3 34 T9
10. De La Salle 6-3 23 NR
Others receiving votes: St. James 18, Lake Charles Prep 15, Church Point 12, Green Oaks 9, Northwest 7, Crowley 4, Jennings 4, Jewel Sumner 4.
Class 2A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Notre Dame (9) 10-0 119 1
2. Amite 9-1 102 2
3. Country Day 10-0 96 3
4. Dunham 9-0 89 4
5. Many (1) 9-1 81 5
6. Catholic-NI 9-1 67 T6
7. Newman 9-1 64 T6
8. Rosepine 10-0 49 8
9. Calvary Baptist 7-3 45 9
10. St. Helena 8-2 30 10
Others receiving votes: Ferriday 17, Welsh 11, Episcopal 7, Ascension Episcopal 4.
Class 1A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Southern Lab (5) 9-1 109 1
2. Lafayette Christian (4) 10-0 108 2
3. Haynesville 10-0 94 3
4. Oak Grove 10-0 90 4
5. Ascension Catholic 9-1 77 6
6. Logansport (1) 10-0 75 7
7. Kentwood 8-2 66 5
8. West St. John 7-2 55 8
9. St. Edmund 9-1 37 9
10. Vermilion Catholic 9-1 30 NR
Others receiving votes: Catholic-Pointe Coupee 16, St. Frederick 7, Opelousas Catholic 5, Basile 4, Ouachita Christian 4, Montgomery 2, Oberlin 1.