at West Feliciana High School
Girls
Team scores: 1. West Feliciana, 102. 2. Patrick Taylor, 74. 3. Brusly, 69. 4. Parkview Baptist, 66. 5. Academy of Sacred Heart, 43. 6. Albany, 37. 6. Madison Prep, 37. 8. Mentorship Academy, 30. 9. Hannan, 25.
Track
100: 1. AmairA Ashford, Patrick Taylor, 12.70. 2. Megan Williams, Brusly, 12.71. 3. Tori Burton, LOR, 12.86.
200: 1. Tori Burton, LOR, 26.02. 2. AmairA Ashford, Patrick Taylor, 26.10. 3. Megan Williams, Brusly, 26.46.
400: 1. Saige Christen, Patrick Taylor, 1:00.30. 2. Senya Aisola, McDonogh 35, 1:01.53. 3. A’Mya Taylor, Albany, 1:01.87.
800: 1. Barton Skylah, Mentorship, 2:23.24. 2. Saige Christen, Patrick Taylor, 2:23.78. 3. Mathilde Fox-Smith, West Feliciana, 2:25.44.
1,600: 1. Cayden Boudreaux, Albany, 5:33.17. 2. Saige Christen, Patrick Taylor, 5:34.57. 3. Barton Skylah, Mentorship, 5:34.65.
3,200: 1. Cayden Boudreaux, Albany, 12:12.86. 2. Samantha Ponzo, West Feliciana, 12:16.05. 3. Olivia McGoey, Academy of Sacred Heart, 12:24.35.
100 hurdles: 1. Ariel Pedigo, Parkview Baptist, 14.91. 2. Caitlyn Turner, West Feliciana, 16.42. 3. Gabrielle Alphonse, Patrick Taylor, 16.66.
300 hurdles: 1. Kayla Jackson, Mentorship, 48.40. 2. Alayah Gedward, Brusly, 49.58. 3. Emma Temple, West Feliciana, 50.00.
4x100: 1. Brusly, 50.42. 2. Baker, 50.62. 3. Madison Prep, 50.98.
4x200: 1. Brusly, 1:47.42. 2. West Feliciana, 1:47.93. 3. Madison Prep, 1:49.13.
4x400: 1.Baker, 4:20.95. 2. Brusly, 4:24.23. 3. West Feliciana, 4:25.73.
4x800: 1. West Feliciana, 10:39.67. 2. Academy of Sacred Heart, 10:42.15. 3. Parkview Baptist, 11:06.31.
Field
High jump: 1. Ariel Pedigo, Parkview Baptist, 5-06. 2. Cassidy Copeland, Hannan, 5-00. 3. Lauren Cazabat, West Feliciana, 5-00.
Pole vault: 1. Landace Abshire, Parkview Baptist, 10-00. 2. Abby Diecidue, Hannan, 8-00. 3. Sara Barrow, West Feliciana, 6-06.
Long jump: 1. Ariel Pedigo, Parkview Baptist, 18-04. 2. Lauren Cazabat, West Feliciana, 16-03. 3. De’Shell Carr, KIPP Booker T. Washington, 16-01.
Triple jump: 1. Caitlyn Turner, West Feliciana, 36-09. 2. Alayah Gedward, Brusly, 34-04. 3. Madison Ackerman, LOR, 34-03.
Shot put: 1. JaMyah Williams, Madison Prep, 39-11. 2. Mykhala Coleman, 39-01. 3. Renee’ Anderson, DLS, 37-07.
Discus: 1. JaeMyah Williams, Madison Prep, 113-07. 2. Janee Kovacs, Patrick Taylor, 102-00. 3. Olivia Baudin, University, 99-00.
Javelin: 1. Ariel Pedigo, Parkview Baptist, 127-04. 2. Anna Claire Shannon, Parkview Baptist, 102-04. 3. Landry Smith, Hannan, 96-02.
Boys
Team scores: 1. Madison Prep, 108. 2. West Feliciana, 90. 3. University, 85. 4. Jewel Sumner, 75. 5. Parkview Baptist, 69. 6. KIPP Booker T. Washington, 36. 7. Thomas Jefferson, 24. 8. McDonogh #35, 15. 9. Bogalusa, 14.
Track
100: 1. Richard Lee, Jewel Sumner, 10.86. 2. Jacarre Cooper, Madison Prep, 11.08. 3. Aeneaus Lemay, West Feliciana, 11.11.
200: 1. Richard Lee, Jewel Sumner, 21.95. 2. Imani Coleman, West Feliciana, 22.81. 3. Levi Matthews, Madison Prep, 22.95.
400: 1. Richard Lee, Jewel Sumner, 48.36. 2. Imani Coleman, West Feliciana, 48.93. 3. Santana Richardson, KIPP Booker T. Washington, 49.03.
800: 1. Daniel Lee, University, 2:03.05. 2. Seviuhn Turner, Madison Prep, 2:03.05. 3. Darien Johnson, KIPP Booker T. Washington, 2:08.85.
1,600: 1. John Hall Hays, University, 4:51.85. 2. Blayton Bernard, University, 4:56.27. 3. Wyatt Whipp, Parkview Baptist, 4:57.69.
3,200: 1. Blayton Bernard, University, 10:20.55. 2. Wyatt Whipp, Parkview Baptist, 10:30.68. 3. John Hall Hays, University, 10:54.80.
110 hurdles: 1. DOminic Haney, Jewel Sumner, 15.21. 2. Liamari Murray, Madison Prep, 16.37. 3. Trey Boucher, Parkview Baptist, 16.52.
300 hurdles: 1. Dominic Haney, Jewel Sumner, 39.74. 2. Caleb Johnson, West Feliciana, 40.73. 3. Germari Wyre, Madison Prep, 42.44.
4x100: 1. West Feliciana, 42.42. 2. Madison Prep, 43.08. 3. Jewel Sumner, 43.30.
4x200: 1. West Feliciana, 1:27.89. 2. Madison Prep, 1:29.96. 3. McDonogh #35, 1:30.41.
4x400: 1. KIPP Booker T. Washington, 3:26.17. 2. Madison Prep, 3:27.26. 3. University, 3:27.95.
4x800: 1. Madison Prep, 8:36.97. 2. University, 8:51, 8:51.79. 3. West Feliciana, 8:52.55.
Field
High jump: 1. Jakhari Rogers, BK, 6-00. 2. Labyron Martin, KDHS, 5-10. 3. Logan Harris, Parkview Baptist, 5-10.
Pole vault: 1. Trey Boucher, Parkview Baptist, 14-00. 2. Colby Sloan, Jewel Sumner, 13-00. 3. Bryan Coppola, University, 12-06.
Long jump: 1. Brian Chatman, Madison Prep, 23-05. 2. Logan Harris, Parkview Baptist, 22-06.50. 3. Levi Matthews, Madison Prep, 22-05.25.
Triple jump: 1. Titus Washington, West Feliciana, 44-03. 2. Edward Davis, Thomas Jefferson, 43-10.50. 3. Damian Alexander, KIPP Booker T. Washington, 42-07.50.
Shot put: 1. Ja’Marian Peterson, DLS, 45-01. 2. Adarius Franklin, West Feliciana, 42-02. 3. Christopher Sterling, Thomas Jefferson, 41-11.50.
Discus: 1. Adarius West Feliciana, 141-09. 2. Gavin Jones, University, 137-10. 3. Matthew Jumper, Parkview Baptist, 126-00.
Javelin: 1. Raheem Roberts, Bogalusa, 156-00. 2. Zeon Chriss, Madison Prep, 150-06. 3. Matthew Jumper, Parkview Baptist, 149-09.