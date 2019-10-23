St. Michael coach Joey Sanchez said he contacted Tara High early in the week to ask if the Trojans would consider moving the District 7-4A football game between the two schools to Thursday, based on advance forecasts for heavy rain on Friday.
That initial request was rejected because this is homecoming week for Tara. But on Wednesday, Tara coach Terry Washington called and said his school was on board with the change.
The St. Michael-Tara game now set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Istrouma was one of five local games moved up a day based on Friday’s forecasts.
"It is their home game and I understand why they did not want to move because it is homecoming,” Sanchez said. “But I also understand their decision to move it now. You want to have the best conditions possible for a game like that.”
Special plans also factored into the decision to move one District 4-5A game. Denham Springs will celebrate senior night while hosting Live Oak on Thursday.
Other game changes included: Northeast at Episcopal and Capitol at Port Allen in District 8-2A, along with Thrive Academy vs. Southern Lab in District 6-1A at SU’s A.W. Mumford Stadium.
The St. Michael-Tara game is a big one for both teams. St. Michael (4-3, 2-0) is tied for the 7-4A lead with Istrouma (2-5, 2-0). Tara (1-6, 1-1) is one game out. Istrouma plays at Plaquemine (2-5, 1-1) Friday.
“We are in good position right now in district and this is an important game — one we need to win,” Sanchez said. “It is a big one for them too, along with being homecoming.”
Southern Lab was first local team to move its game, doing so at approximately 10 a.m. Wednesday The other changes followed. The SLHS-Thrive game is the District 6-1A opener for fourth-ranked Southern Lab.
“We just felt this was the right decision … to go ahead and play rather than wait,” Southern Lab coach Darrell Asberry said.