At SPAR Aquatic Center-Sulphur
Division I
Girls
Team totals: 1, St. Joseph’s Academy 378 1/2. 2, Dominican 294. 3, Northshore 204. 4, Mandeville 193. 5, Mt. Carmel 181. 6, Baton Rouge High 138. 7, Byrd 113. 8, Barbe 102. 9, St. Amant 98.5. 10, Slidell 80. 11, Captain Shreve 78. 12, Southside 62. 13, Pineville 61. 14, Fontainebeau 58. 15, Dutchtown 31. 16, Chalmette 18, Sulphur 18. 18, Denham Springs 16. 19, Airline 15. 20, Hahnville 14. 21, Lafayette 9. 22, Destrehan 8.
Top individuals
200-yard medley relay: 1, Dominican 1:49.13. 2, Northshore 1:52.37. 3, SJA 1:54.45.
200 freestyle: 1, Mia Poirier, Northshore, 1:54.10. 2,. Elia Achberger, BRHS, 1:55.63 3, Layla Allen, Mandeville, 1:56.35.
200 individual medley: 1, Ellie Fritscher, Mandeville, 2:04.01. 2, Riley Crespo, Dominican, 2:08.93. 3, Kayleigh Jollands, Dominican, 2:11.23.
50 freestyle: 1, Sydney Dawson, Southside, 24.51. 2, Virginia Robinson, Dominican, 24.75. 3, Anna Guidroz, SJA, 24.89.
100 butterfly: 1, Lillian Tichenor, Captain Shreve, 55.81. 2, Ellie Fritscher, Mandeville, 55.96. 3, Cailyn Bradford, Byrd, 58.66.
100 freestyle: 1, Elia Achberger, BRHS, 52.95. 2, Anna Guidroz, SJA, 53.94. 3, Sydney Dawson, Southside, 54.23.
500 freestyle: 1, Mia Poirier, Northshore, 5:09.70. 2, CeCe Werth, SJA, 5:13.49. 3, Layla Allen, Mandeville, 5:15.90.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Mandeville 1:39.86. 2, Dominican 1:42.14. 3, SJA 1:42.39.
100 backstroke: 1, Lillian Tichenor, Captain Shreve, 56.76. 2, LuLu Szumski, Northshore, 56.90. 3, Riley Crespo, Dominican, 59.92.
100 breaststroke: 1, LuLu Szumski, Northshore, 1:05.86. 2, Kayleigh Jollands, Dominican, 1:06.64. 3, Allie Badeaux, Fontainebleau, 1:08.47.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Northshore 3:35.35. 2, Mandeville 3:36.86. 3, SJA 3:43.08.
Boys
Team totals: 1, Jesuit 379. 2, Catholic-BR 362. 3, St. Paul’s 200. 4, Baton Rouge High 198. 5, Fontainebleau 161½. 6, Destrehan 147. 7, Mandeville 106. 8, Brother Martin 100½. 9, Sulphur 97. 10, Northshore 80. 11, Barbe 57. 12, West Monroe 40. 13, Thibodaux 38, Rummel 38. 15, Byrd 37. 16, Slidell 30. 17, Southside 24, Pineville 24. 19, Denham Springs 18. 20, Dutchtown 14. 21, Zachary 13. 22, Captain Shreve 5.
Top individuals
200-yard medley relay: 1, Jesuit 1:35.80. 2, Catholic 1:36.63. 3, Fontainebleau 1:39.10.
200 freestyle: 1, Adam Weidemeier, West Monroe, 1:39.94. 2, Truman Breithaupt, Jesuit, 1:42.13. 3, Joseph Capo, Jesuit, 1:44.25.
200 individual medley: 1, William DeJean, Catholic, 1:54.74. 2, Thomas Duncan, Catholic, 1:54.79. 3, Egan Trahan, Jesuit, 1:55.33.
50 freestyle: 1, Zane Cocran, Northshore, 21.29. 2, Bret Serpas, Fontainebleau, 21.36. 3, Calix Hammett, Rummel, 21.41.
100 butterfly: 1, Jeffery Talbot, Catholic, 51.66. 2, Enzo Solitario, Jesuit, 52.16. 3, Bret Serpas, Fontainebleau, 52.34.
100 freestyle: 1, Adam Wiedemeier, West Monroe, 45.42. 2, Brice Bounds, Sulphur, 46.93. 3, Calix Hammett, Rummel, 47.15.
500 freestyle: 1, Truman Breithaupt, Jesuit, 4:38.89. 2, Joseph Capo, Jesuit, 4:39.93. 3, Antoni Staszkiewicz, BRHS, 4:42.97.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Jesuit 1:27.12. 2, Catholic 1:27.24. 3, St. Paul’s 1:27.27.
100 backstroke: 1, Jack Primeaux, Jesuit, 51.50. 2, Thomas Duncan, Catholic, 52.20. 3, Jeffery Talbot, Catholic, 52.61.
100 breaststroke: 1, Jason Ge, BRHS, 58.84. 2, Joseph Duncan, Catholic, 59.54. 3, Evan Abraham, St. Paul’s, 59.71.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Jesuit 3:09.31. 2, Catholic 3:09.83. 3, St. Paul’s 3:12.50.
Division II
Girls
Team totals: 1, St. Scholastica 401. 2, St. Thomas More 287. 3, Caddo Magnet 171½. 4, Lakeshore 164. 5, Academy of the Sacred Heart 127. 6, South Lafourche 116. 7, Ruston 115. 8, Patrick Taylor 102. 9, Chapelle 86. 10, Sam Houston 82. 11, Parkway 77. 12, Central Lafourche 55. 13, Terrebonne 50. 14, Ben Franklin 47. 15, Natchitoches Central 41. 16, South Terrebonne 38. 17, Live Oak, Academy of Our Lady 36. 19, Liberty 26½. 20, Thomas Jefferson 16. 21, Benton 3.
Events
200-yard medley relay: 1, SSA 1:52.43. 2, STM 1:54.74. 3, Caddo 1:56.07.
200 freestyle: 1, Gabby Hall, SSA, 1:57.57. 2, Emma Anderson, STM. 2:00.24. 3, Hadley Mary, SSA, 2:01.53.
200 individual medley: 1, Marie Landreneau, STM, 2:05.23. 2, Hannah Waddell, Caddo, 2:20.50. 3, Sofia Kobrock, SSA, 2:23.07.
50 freestyle: 1, Claire Boudreaux, STM, 25.47. 2, Joy Oiu, Natchitoches Central, 25.84. 3, Abigail Johnson, Parkway, 26.59.
100 butterfly: 1, Gabby Hall, SSA, 1:00.08. 2, Sarah Margaret Davison, Ruston, 1:04.63. 3, Ava Johnson, Patrick Taylor, 1:06.64.
100 freestyle: 1, Evelyn Zhang, Caddo, 52.31. 2, Andrea Cuccia, SSA, 53.84. 3, Claire Boudreaux, STM, 56.45.
500 freestyle: 1, Emma Alexander, STM, 5:26.09. 2, Addison Romero, STM, 5:39.48. 3, Kaitlyn Self, STM, 5:45.83.
200 freestyle relay: 1, SSA 1:40.85. 2, Caddo 1:46.74. 3, Lakeshore 1:52.76.
100 backstroke: 1, Evelyn Zhang, Caddo, 56.37. 2, Sofia Kobrock, SSA, 1:04.26. 3, Ava Johnson, Patrick Taylor, 1:05.72.
100 breaststroke: 1, Marie Landreneau, STM, 1:04.25. 2, Andrea Cuccia, SSA, 1:08.85. 3, Hannah Waddell, Caddo, 1:11.86.
400 freestyle relay: 1, St. Thomas More 3:44.14. 2, St. Scholastica 3:56.24. 3, Ruston 4:25.74.
Boys
Team totals: 1, Holy Cross 383. 2, Lakeshore 266. 3, Patrick Taylor 205. 4, Ruston 199. 5, St. Thomas More 188. 6, South Lafourche 170. 7, Central Lafourche 107. 8, Sam Houston 86. 9, Ben Franklin 83. 10, Archbishop Shaw 65. 11, Caddo Magnet 61. 12, Woodlawn, Liberty 50. 14, Parkway 42. 15, Terrebonne 38. 16, Live Oak 24. 17, Opelousas 17.
Events
200-yard medley relay: 1, Ruston 1:42.30. 2, Patrick Taylor 1:48.15. 3, Holy Cross 1:48.86.
200 freestyle: 1, Logan Beebe, Holy Cross, 1:49.41. 2, Lee Tao, Ben Franklin, 1:50.72. 3, Owen Frick, Ruston, 1:50.97.
200 individual medley: 1, Adam Campbell. Ruston, 2:04.47. 2, Justus Woodward, Holy Cross, 2:06.87. 3, Elijah Pape, Lakeshore, 2:10.98.
50 freestyle: 1, James Calvin Huenefeld, Ruston, 20.22. 2, Josiah Dang, Parkway, 21.59. 3, Kendall Smith, South Lafourche, 22.24.
100 butterfly: 1, Hugo Widjaja, Liberty, 54.48. 2, Justus Woodward, Holy Cross, 55.29. 3, Todd Little, Patrick Taylor, 55.41.
100 freestyle: 1, Kendall Smith, South Lafourche, 49.33. 2, Lee Tao, Ben Franklin, 49.77. 3, Alex Avegno, Lakeshore, 51.68.
500 freestyle: 1, Logan Beebe, Holy Cross, 4:58.46. 2, Thomas Landreneau, STM, 5:15.71. 3, Everett Dodds, Lakeshore, 5:31.32.
200 freestyle relay: 1, South Lafourche 1:34.93. 2, Patrick Taylor 1:35.17. 3, Holy Cross 1:35.18.
100 backstroke: 1, Josiah Dang, Parkway, 53.33. 2, Adam Campbell, Ruston, 57.51. 3, Brayden Erhart, Terrebonne, 1:00.46.
100 breaststroke: 1, James Calvin Huenefeld, Ruston, 57.27. 2, Dru Thatcher, Caddo, 1:06.39. 3, Sam Arnold, Lakeshore, 1:06.41.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Ruston 3:22.66. 2, Lakeshore 3:31.97. 3, South Lafourche 3:33.22.