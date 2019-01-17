br.mckinleyeahs.011819 HS 268.JPG
Boys basketball

Central 55, St. James 45

Central 8 20 12 15-55

St. James 15 13 6 13-45

SCORING: CENTRAL: D. Franklin 19, R. Walker 15; ST. JAMES: T. Octane 14, S. Jones 12.

3-POINT GOALS: Central 7 (Walker 5, Franklin 1, Sherman 1); St. James 4 (Octane 3, Sutherland 1)

Records: Central 12-11, St. James 7-16

JUNIOR VARSITY: Central 37, St. James 35

Girls basketball

Donaldsonville 77, De La Salle 33

De La Salle 11 15 3 4-33

Donaldsonville 22 28 17 10-77

SCORING: De La Salle: S. Miller 18; Donaldsonville: Deja Harvey 28.

3-POINT GOALS: De La Salle 4 (S. Miller 3, S. Nilter 1); Donaldsonville (D. Harvey 4, Q Bell, T. Rishard)

Records: Donaldsonville 16-4

Boys soccer

University 4, Dunham 1

Goals: UNIVERSITY: Chris Bottcher, John Gordon McKernan, Connor Kirkpatrick, Kramer Mittendorf

Records: University 13-2-3; Dunham 3-5-4

Bowling

Boys

University 23, Glen Oaks 4

High Series: University: Boyd Murrill 391; Glen Oaks: LeTroy Lathers 310

High Game: University: Boyd Murrill 160, Jacob Dantin 138; Glen Oaks: Abrianna Watson 122, LeTroy Lathers 112

Woodlawn 18, Brighton 9

High Series: Woodlawn: Caleb Washington 524

High Game: Woodlawn: Caleb Washington 198, Chaz Degree 151

St. Michael 25, Istrouma 2

High Series: St. Michael: Logan Rainey 590; Istrouma: Ty’Quan Stewart 314

High Game: St. Michael: Logan Rainey 217, 202, Douglas Ngo 154; Istrouma: Brandell Bell 139, Ty’Quan Stewart 128, Keith Spears 118

Girls

St. Michael 19, Istrouma 8

High Series: St. Michael: Lexi Gonzalez 392

High Game: St. Michael: Sena Johnston 172, Lexi Gonzalez 165; Istrouma: Taylor 110

