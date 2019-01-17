Boys basketball
Central 55, St. James 45
Central 8 20 12 15-55
St. James 15 13 6 13-45
SCORING: CENTRAL: D. Franklin 19, R. Walker 15; ST. JAMES: T. Octane 14, S. Jones 12.
3-POINT GOALS: Central 7 (Walker 5, Franklin 1, Sherman 1); St. James 4 (Octane 3, Sutherland 1)
Records: Central 12-11, St. James 7-16
JUNIOR VARSITY: Central 37, St. James 35
Girls basketball
Donaldsonville 77, De La Salle 33
De La Salle 11 15 3 4-33
Donaldsonville 22 28 17 10-77
SCORING: De La Salle: S. Miller 18; Donaldsonville: Deja Harvey 28.
3-POINT GOALS: De La Salle 4 (S. Miller 3, S. Nilter 1); Donaldsonville (D. Harvey 4, Q Bell, T. Rishard)
Records: Donaldsonville 16-4
Boys soccer
University 4, Dunham 1
Goals: UNIVERSITY: Chris Bottcher, John Gordon McKernan, Connor Kirkpatrick, Kramer Mittendorf
Records: University 13-2-3; Dunham 3-5-4
Bowling
Boys
University 23, Glen Oaks 4
High Series: University: Boyd Murrill 391; Glen Oaks: LeTroy Lathers 310
High Game: University: Boyd Murrill 160, Jacob Dantin 138; Glen Oaks: Abrianna Watson 122, LeTroy Lathers 112
Woodlawn 18, Brighton 9
High Series: Woodlawn: Caleb Washington 524
High Game: Woodlawn: Caleb Washington 198, Chaz Degree 151
St. Michael 25, Istrouma 2
High Series: St. Michael: Logan Rainey 590; Istrouma: Ty’Quan Stewart 314
High Game: St. Michael: Logan Rainey 217, 202, Douglas Ngo 154; Istrouma: Brandell Bell 139, Ty’Quan Stewart 128, Keith Spears 118
Girls
St. Michael 19, Istrouma 8
High Series: St. Michael: Lexi Gonzalez 392
High Game: St. Michael: Sena Johnston 172, Lexi Gonzalez 165; Istrouma: Taylor 110