Zachary coach Tami McClure has seen great players and teams as a player and a coach.
Parkway’s Mikaylah Williams and second-seeded Parkway (29-1) are up next. The Broncos (20-12) host Parkway at 6 p.m. Monday, headlining a series of nonselect regional-round playoff games.
“Everyone knows we’re in the underdog role here,” McClure said. “We’re happy to be playing another game and with that said, we hope the momentum from that (playoff) win carries over.
“We’ve had good practices and I feel like we have prepared to play a very good team.”
The No. 18 Broncos earned the home game by ousting No. 15 Southside 69-40 to open the playoffs last Thursday.
McClure was an AAU teammate of future UConn star Rebecca Lobo, who is now an ESPN broadcaster. McClure coached St. Michael to two Class 4A championships and coached against future LSU and WNBA star Seimone Augustus of Capitol.
Williams is a finalist the Naismith National High School Player of the Year award, played on a USA Basketball three-on-three age-group team in international competition last summer and is the nation's top player in the 2023 class. How does she stack up?
“She has it all. At the defensive end she is great and on the offensive end she makes that team go,” McClure said. “Her vision on the court is phenomenal. She is special, but it is not just her.
"Their other starters and two girls off the bench are solid They have three players who can shoot the 3-pointer.”
And they’re back
Division V Family Christian Academy and Southern Lab of Division IV make their return to the LHSAA tourney semifinals on Tuesday.
The top-seeded Flames beat Christ Episcopal 64-6 to advance to a 10 a.m. semifinal against No. 4 St. Joseph’s-Plaucheville (18-13).
The FCA game opens the LHSAA’s select girls basketball tournament at the Alario Center in Westwego. Lauren Rachel had 17 points in FCA’s quarterfinal win.
Fifth-seeded Southern Lab punched its ticket to the four-day tourney with a 62-40 road win over No. 4 Highland Baptist Saturday night.
The Kittens play top-seeded Ouachita Christian (31-2) at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday. Shaila Forman led the Kittens with 18 points.
It is the first semifinal berth for Southern Lab since 2018. FCA was a semifinalist two years ago.
Monday's nonselect playoffs
Regional round
Class 5A
No. 16 Airline (23-12) at Walker (31-3), 5:30 p.m.
No. 9 West Monroe (24-9) at No. 8 St. Amant (19-9), 6 p.m.
No. 14 Denham Springs (22-11) at No. 3 Lafayette (26-4), 6 p.m.
No. 2 Parkway (29-1) at No. 18 Zachary (20-12), 6 p.m.
Class 3A
No. 16 West Feliciana (18-12) at No. 1 Brusly (27-4), 6:30 p.m.
No. 13 Crowley (20-8) at No. 4 Madison Prep (18-11), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Albany (22-6) vs. No. 19 Baker (11-15) at Baker Middle School, 6:30 p.m.
No. 15 Donaldsonville (21-13) at No. 2 Wossman (24-5)
Class 2A
No. 14 Doyle (13-16) at No. 3 Rayville (25-7), 6 p.m.
No. 10 French Settlement (21-8) at No. 7 Rosepine (27-7), 6 p.m.
No. 2 Lakeview (25-2) at No. 18 Port Allen (10-13), 5:30 p.m.
Class 1A
No. 14 Delta Charter (15-13) at No. 3 White Castle (12-12), TBA
No. 11 Delhi (14-17) at No. 6 East Iberville (17-13), 6 p.m.
Class B
No. 11 Lacassine (18-14) at No. 6 Holden (22-9), 6 p.m.
LHSAA Select tournament
At Alario Center
Tuesday
Division V semifinal: No. 4 St. Joseph’s-Plaucheville (18-13) vs. No. 1 Family Christian (28-10), 10 a.m.
Division V semifinal: No. 3 Family Community (20-11) vs. No. 2 Claiborne Christian (20-9), 11:45 a.m.
Division IV semifinal: No. 5 Southern Lab (19-11) vs. No. 1 Ouachita Christian (31-2), 2:15 p.m.
Division IV semifinal: No. 6 St. Martin’s (21-5) vs. No. 2 Cedar Creek (27-2), 4 p.m.
Division II semifinal: No. 4 Ben Franklin (23-11) vs. No. 1 St. Louis Catholic (27-3), 6:30 p.m.
Division II semifinal: No. 3 St. Thomas More (24-7) vs. No. 2 Vandebilt Catholic (24-3), 8:15 p.m.
Wednesday
Division III semifinal: No. 5 St. Thomas Aquinas (16-10) vs. No. 1 Lafayette Christian (24-7), 2 p.m.
Division III semifinal: No. 3 Newman (23-3) vs. No. 2 Episcopal (21-6), 3:45 p.m.
Division I semifinal: No. 5 Scotlandville (18-10) vs. No. 1 John Curtis (19-5), 6:15 p.m
Division I semifinal: No. 7 St. Joseph’s Academy (18-10) vs. No. 3 McKinley (18-9), 8 p.m.
Thursday
Division IV final: 2:30 p.m.
Division II final: 5:15 p.m.
Division V final: 8 p.m.
Friday
Division III final: 4:30 p.m. Friday
Division I final: 7:30 p.m.