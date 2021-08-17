1 A SERVICE ACADEMY TRIFECTA: Southern Lab defensive back-wide receiver Herman Brister III has formal scholarship offers from Army, Navy and the Air Force despite the fact that he missed his entire junior season with a knee injury.
2 ALL IN THE FAMILY: Ascension Catholic quarterback Bryce Leonard has a natural rapport one receiver … his twin brother Brooks. Their mother, Janelle Blanchard Leonard, coached ACHS to the Division IV volleyball semifinals last fall.
3 AGES APART: Slaughter Community Charter coach William “Scooter” Myers, 58, is a head high school football coach for the first time. Myers is 31 years older than the other new coach in District 6-1A, 27-year-old Devon Breaux of Thrive Academy.
4 HE’S THE DEAN: Ascension Christian’s Joshua Puryear is the longest tenured coach at a local 1A school. Puryear has coached the Lions of District 7-1A for 10 years and has a career record of 34-48. ACH made the Division IV playoffs in 2019.