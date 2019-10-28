Even early in this season, there were signs that Mentorship Academy was on the verge of turning a corner with its football team.
The Sharks lost their Week 1 game to Central but followed that up by winning three of their next four games. For a program that didn’t pick up its first win on the field until Week 10 win of last season, it has been enough to propel Mentorship into its most successful season.
And its not over yet.
At 4-4 and 2-3 in District 7-3A, Mentorship is proving itself to be a team that can’t be overlooked by anyone. It's a big improvement for a team that travels from its downtown campus to Westdale Middle School during the week to hold practice.
Limited facilities or not, Mentorship gave district leader Madison Prep a battle two weeks ago before falling 16-0. It's a testament to the winning attitude coach Keith Woods has instilled in the Sharks since taking over the program in March of 2018. Woods had 15 players on his team that first spring, but fielded a roster with 51 players this fall.
“Coach (Sid) Edwards (of Central) told us in the early going that we were one of the better teams they had played,” Woods said. “We were in the (Madison Prep) game but we didn’t capitalize on our scoring opportunities.”
Mentorship is rated No. 30 in the Class 3A power ratings, a spot that has the Sharks in range of earning the school’s first playoff berth with two regular-season games left.
“Like I told my guys, we need to control what we can,” Woods said. “What we need to do next is win so that’s our mindset. Whatever happens in the power rankings will happen, but we want to control what we can, and that’s our next ballgame.”
That next opponent is Baker (6-2, 4-1), which Mentorship will host Thursday.
Like Mentorship, Baker is a team that has its eye on preparing for the state playoffs. It's a scenario that was unfamiliar to Mentorship before this season, but its one the Sharks players are warming up to.
Sophomore quarterback Christian Miles, who hadn’t played football before entering high school, has been a calming presence for the Sharks offense.
“(Miles) has been steady and he’s held this team together,” Woods said. “He’s even keeled, and he’s also a smart guy.”
One Shark who has taken his chances to heart this season is senior defensive back/wide receiver Da’Shun Hugley, who scored two touchdowns in Mentorship’s 20-13 win over West Feliciana last week. Woods said Hugley is being recruited by several Southland Conference schools and is poised to become the school’s first college signee.
Junior running back Donovan McCray has 11 touchdowns this season.
Defensively, middle linebacker Zyon Mims, an all-district performer last season, has been the leader. Lineman Tyrone Dunn and back Shamar Powers have also been key performers.
Like they are almost every week in district, both the Sharks offense and defense will be tested against Baker.
“Our district is full of good teams, and we’re treating this like its the next game,” Woods said. “It will have playoff implications, which is one of our goals, to get to the playoffs. This is very important for us.”