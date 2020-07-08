Southern Lab is mourning the loss of a former player, Rev. J. Bertell Davis, Sr., who was the school’s longtime chaplain.
Davis, 66, died last week. Former LSU standout Marcus Spears of ESPN and current LSU player Kardell Thomas were among those who paid tribute to Davis on social media.
“He embodied the mission of the laboratory school,” Southern Lab director Herman Brister Jr. said. “Rev. Davis did the most any alumnus can do — he sent his children here, he contributed to school and he volunteered his time to mentor our students. He was a true Kitten.”
Viewing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday at Hall Davis Funeral Home on Scenic Highway with funeral services scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, those attending the viewing/service must have a ticket. The service can be view on YouTube through the following link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fE2p8smWjLE.
Davis graduated from Southern Lab and played on the Kittens’ 1968 team that won an LIALO title. He was pastor of two churches simultaneously — the Magnolia Baptist Church (21 years) and First Little Rock Baptist Church (10 years).
“I have lost a true friend who mentored a lot of young athletes,” SLHS football coach Darrell Asberry, also a former Kitten player, said. “He loved Southern Lab so much. When I took over as head football coach, it was an intense time.
"Rev. Davis was the one who stood up for me and told the parents, ‘He (Asberry) is one of us. He is coming home to lead our team.’ That meant so much.”
Signees
Southern Lab boys basketball player Demond Brown and Catholic High swimmer Tony Barbee are among the area’s latest college signees.
Brown, a 6-foot-3 guard, signed with Florida Gulf Coast Community College after averaging 20.5 points a game as a senior. Barbee signed with Shreveport-based Centenary.
Football questionnaire
The Advocate’s 2020 football questionnaire is now posted live on the high school sports page of our website. Though there is uncertainty regarding the upcoming season, The Advocate sports staff asks that head coaches fill out the questionnaire by the end of the July.
Here is a link to the questionnaire: https://www.nola.com/sports/high_schools/article_def267c8-beda-11ea-9e9b-e33f102e4fe9.html. Contact Robin Fambrough at rfambrough@theadvocate.com with any questions.