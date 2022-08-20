Many things in sports, and in life, depend on timing.
For a sportswriter, the goal is to beat the odds more often than not.
Throughout this pandemic, one story remained locked in my sights. Because of lockdowns and the passage of time, I wondered if it would happen.
It was worth the wait.
At our request, quarterbacks Rickie Collins of Woodlawn, Eli Holstein of Zachary, Reese Mooney of Denham Springs and C’Zavian “Zae” Teasett of Scotlandville gathered at The Advocate to chat.
Four senior QB1s together. Could they be the Baton Rouge area's best senior QB class ever? They flexed and posed for photos. Afterward, they addressed legacies, each other and more on the eve of the 2022 season.
“This class is just different,” Teasett said. “In a few years, I think you could have another Rickie, another Eli, me or Reese.
“But not a group like us. No, this is special. I think we are one of kind when you put us together.”
Others agree. Years before LSU and the Bluegrass Miracle, Woodlawn coach Marcus Randall prepped at Glen Oaks and was one of three QBs following in the footsteps of a QB sibling.
“We were good … but nothing like this right here,” Randall said. “This is the best I’ve seen.”
Zachary’s Holstein is an Alabama commitment. He leads the group in 2023 recruiting rankings and led the Broncos to a 15-0 record and a Class 5A title last fall.
The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Holstein was the Class 5A and All-Metro MVP. He completed 65 percent of his passes for 3,228 yards and 30 touchdowns along with 518 rushing yards and 14 TDs.
“Obviously, back-to-back undefeated seasons is the ultimate goal,” Holstein said. “I want to win another state championship before I leave and go to Alabama in January. Getting another ring is a big deal for me.
“My focus is on Zachary High School. I owe it to them to do my best to help win another state championship.”
Collins (6-3, 190) committed to LSU in dramatic fashion at a local restaurant just over a week after decommitting from Purdue.
His stock has skyrocketed. Collins also completed 65 percent of his passes for 1,930 yards and 16 TDs last fall.
“There is no next year of high school for us. We all move on,” Collins said. “We need to take advantage of everything in front of us.
“For example, we won’t be able to come here and take pictures like this again. You don’t get any of this back. You build memories … make the most of it.”
As they answered questions, ties to each other were revealed. Collins smiled and looked at Holstein.
He said they did not like each other at first. The ice melted during a QB event both attended.
Teasett (6-2, 200) grew up playing multiple sports with Collins. Mooney (6-1, 200) does not have those connections but has studied the others, especially last year when he missed most of the season with an ankle injury.
Mooney first committed to Vanderbilt. He settled on Liberty University, which promises him a chance to play quarterback and shortstop.
“I think it (ankle) is better than before,” Mooney said. “I ran 4.64 40 the other day … the fastest I have ever run.
“I feel like I earned the locker room again. Our senior class has all played together since we were little. We have something to prove in our last year.”
A commitment from Teasett, the only lefty in the group, won’t likely happen until the season is over. Teasett had 2,728 passing yards with 21 TDs and completed 62 percent of his passes.
Holstein offered a telling observation that led to laughs and a resounding agreement.
“Zae and Rickie are basically the same person with different hands. They can throw the ball down the field and are very athletic,” Holstein said.
“Playing both of them, I would have flashbacks of the other. You think the linebacker has a sack and then they launch it downfield for a 40- or 50-yard gain.”
Teasett notes one key difference.
“When I’m in the open field, I’m going to try to run over you,” he said. “Rickie is out there dancing … looking for an opening.”
Holstein netted high marks for his accuracy and ability to stay calm in the pocket. Mooney’s whip-like quick release has a baseball flair the others love to watch.
Who has the biggest arm? According to Mooney, it’s Collins.
Big statistics are on the “to do” list. Victories/titles cement legacies. Another point resonated with all four players.
Talk about talent from other states puts a chip on the shoulders of Louisiana players, according to Houston Texans quarterbacks coach Ted White, another ex-Glen Oaks QB, who worked a camp at Woodlawn.
“In my opinion, the talent we have is as good as you’ll find in California, Texas or Florida,” Collins said. “But I can see why we get overlooked. Not all our good players go to the next level.
“Our DBs and receivers are as good as anybody. Lots of guys don’t get to go to camps to be seen. There is always something to prove. People are watching.”