St. Amant High’s soccer teams share an athletic sports period and practice at around the same time. The brother-sister duo of Tyler and Nya Bridgewater help drive the offenses.
Now the teams find themselves on opposite sides of the competitive playoff coin going into the regional round.
Both play at 6 p.m. Tuesday. While the seventh-seeded Gator boys (14-4-2) host No. 10 Brother Martin (11-7-3) at The Pit, the 10th-seeded St. Amant girls (14-5-1) travel to Slidell to take on No. 7 Northshore (13-8-1).
“A seven/10 matchup is usually a close one,” St. Amant acting coach Collin Yammarino said. “And I really do think the two teams are evenly matched.
“When you play one like this it usually comes down to two things. It's which team does a better job of finishing around the goa and which one makes the fewest mistakes.”
The two St. Amant contests help kick off a busy schedule of regional action involving local boys/girls teams.
“Yeah … that’s tough to travel, but it is where the seeding falls,” St. Amant girls coach Joleigh Hartman said. ““We already played Northshore once this year.
"We are working to put the girls in position to succeed. How well they execute will depend on them.”
St. Amant beat Northshore 4-3 in its fourth contest of the year on Dec. 5. Since then, both teams have evolved. Hartman is take nothing for granted, especially on the road.
It is much the same strategy for the St. Amant boys team.
“We need to be better around and goal and make sure we challenge the keeper when we take shots than we did in the first round,” Yammarino said. “On defense, we need to limit their chances.”
Double feature
The Baton Rouge area’s two defending LHSAA champions, the Division III U-High girls and boys, begin their title defenses with a doubleheader at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at UHS’ Gill Stadium.
Both teams garnered bidistrict byes. The second-seeded U-High girls (10-1-4) play No. 18 Lutcher (7-10-6) to open the action. At 6:30 p.m., the top-seeded Cubs (11-1-3) play No. 16 DeRidder (8-5-2).
Milestone makers
The No. 22 Walker High girls (10-9-3) pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the opening round, ousting No. 11 Acadiana on the road for the first playoff win in school history.
WHS achieves another milestone by hosting a girls soccer playoff for the first time. The Wildcats host No. 6 Mandeville (18-3-3) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
There is a common thread. Walker lost 5-0 early in the season to both Acadiana and Mandeville.
“They came back focused and ready to prepare. We have practiced and watched film," Walker coach Brenna Perez said. "I think we are prepared to play our best and win or lose, know it has been a great season.”