First, we weathered Hurricane Ida. Since then, we have navigated an array of scheduling and site changes linked to Louisiana’s recovery from the major storm.
Whether or not my first three weeks of notes on games and those changes could qualify as a natural disaster can be debated later. The good news is we have made it to Week 4 of the high school football season.
And it is a really, really big one. Seven games are set for Thursday in and around Baton Rouge. Liberty (2-0) hosts Broadmoor (0-2) at Olympia Stadium on Thursday for its first varsity game in District 7-4A.
If you thought top-ranked Catholic High (3-0) already had run a full gauntlet with wins over Our Lady of Good Counsel, Acadiana and West Monroe, guess again. The Bears host Class 4A Warren Easton (1-0) on Friday.
Yep, the same Easton team that rallied from a 21-0 deficit to beat Scotlandville on the road 42-28. That's two weeks and two road trips to Baton Rouge for the Fighting Eagles.
The trade-off is this: Scotlandville (1-1) travels to New Orleans to take on Karr (1-0), the team that ousted John Curtis on Friday night on national television. No site is set for that game yet.
Sounds good so far, right? Well, there is more. Two Shreveport teams come to play District 4-5A teams. Sixth-ranked Northwood (2-1) of 4A plays at Central (2-1), while second-ranked Zachary (2-0) hosts Class 3A Green Oaks (0-3), a team led by LSU wide receiver commitment Decoldest Crawford.
In Class 3A and below, fourth-ranked Madison Prep (3-0, 1-0) travels to play West Feliciana (1-2,1-1) in District 7-3A. Lutcher (1-0) may get to host 5A Central Lafourche this week, if its facility is cleared.
It will be the first game of the year for Raceland-based Central Lafourche, which is located in an area that sustained serious damage from Ida. Also, third-ranked St. James (2-0) travels to play Assumption (1-1), the No. 9 team in 4A.
And lest we forget another notable game in 7-4A. Plaquemine (0-2) hosts Istrouma (1-1) on Friday.
Who needs scheduling drama with a schedule like this? I sure hope this is the week teams step out of the shadows of Ida and into the spotlight.
Old home week
Central Lafourche head coach Aaron Meyer coached White Castle to a runner-up finish in Class 1A two years ago.
Meanwhile, Walker coach Chad Mahaffey takes a step into the wayback machine when his team hosts Bastrop.
Mahaffey was the offensive coordinator for Bastrop when future LSU star and NFL wide receiver Rueben Randle was the quarterback for the Rams.
Glen Oaks' Sunday matinee
Glen Oaks (0-1) hosts Mentorship Academy (1-0) for a District 7-3A football game set for 1 p.m. Sunday at Istrouma.
The teams were originally scheduled to play Friday night, but a week of heavy rain made it impossible for Glen Oaks to host on its home field.