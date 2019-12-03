The Warren Easton and Madison Prep girls basketball squads are both looking to establish an identity.
Tuesday night the Fighting Eagles showed they are capable of controlling the boards in a 64-51 win at Madison Prep.
Both teams came into the game with only two starters returning from squads that authored deep playoff runs last season. Warren Easton (5-4), the two-time defending champion for Class 4A, also brought three other players with championship experience.
It led to a dominating rebounding effort for Warren Easton. The Eagles shot just 32.8% from the field (22 of 67) but pulled down 27 offensive rebounds to make up the difference.
Breanna Sutton, Easton’s leading scorer from last season, led the Eagles with 22 points. Skylar Davis scored most of her points on follow-up work in the paint, finishing with 19 while Imani Turner added 14.
“Its deceptive. You look at our team and you think we’re small,” Easton coach Darius Mimms said. “We get after it. We’re pretty athletic.”
Madison Prep (2-3), a Class 2A finalist the past two seasons, was led by Annesia Bell and Allaysia Washington, each with 12 points. Post player Adrianna Eackels had 10 points.
“Turnovers and rebounding was the difference,” MPA coach Dwayne Hayes said. “The turnovers came from us being in a hurry. We weren’t mature enough to take our time, but we can work on that.”
Easton stretched a 33-21 halftime lead to 53-38 entering the fourth quarter. Madison Prep got no closer than 15 points until Bell’s 3-pointer in the closing seconds.
Warren Easton’s rebounding carried the Eagles to a 33-21 halftime lead.
After taking a 14-13 lead through one quarter, Warren Easton outscored Madison Prep 11-4 to take a 24-17 with 2:38 to go in the half. The Chargers got within 25-21 on buckets by Allaysia Washington and Adrianna Eackels, but Easton took advantage of three steals in the final minute to move out to a 12-point lead.
Easton grabbed 13 offensive rebounds, including nine in the second quarter.
The first quarter saw Madison Prep take a 6-0 lead. Easton scored the next eight points, and the teams jockeyed back-and-forth the rest of the quarter. By the time Breanna Sutton scored off a late steal, Easton had taken a 14-13 lead.
There were two ties and six lead changes in the quarter.