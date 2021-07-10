Outstanding Player
Hunter Ponson, Parkview Baptist
Ponson was one of the Baton Rouge area’s most versatile performers in 2021. On the mound, Ponson was 8-1 with a 0.988 ERA. He also played an infield position and batted .417 with six home runs and 41 RBIs.
Coach of the Year
Emrick Jagneaux, Parkview Baptist
Jagneaux’s Eagles won their first 31 games of the season and were the LHSAA’s top playoff seed in Division II. PBS had 33-2 record that included a runner-up finish to St. Louis Catholic in the title game.
Andrew Yuratich
Doyle, Pitcher
Led Tigers to 2A title game with a 10-3 record and an ERA of 0.58.
Kyle St. Pierre
Lutcher, Pitcher
Was 8-2 with a 1.82 ERA for 3A runners-up with and 105 strikeouts.
Ryan Harland
Parkview Baptist, Pitcher
Was 10-1 for Division II runners-up with a 0.955 in 66 innings pitched.
Nick Wall
University, Pitcher
Averaged nearly a strikeout an inning with a 2.55 ERA for Cubs.
Michael Curry
Brusly, Catcher
Led BHS to the semifinals by hitting .452 with 12 doubles and 24 RBIs.
Brennan Holt
Parkview Baptist, Infield
Batted .469 with 17 extra-base hits, 44 runs scored and 32 RBIs for PBS.
Jacob Dunn
Ascension Catholic, Infielder
Batted .365 with 43 runs scored and 28 RBIs for Division IV Bulldogs.
Brad Cochran
West Feliciana, Infielder
Played first base and batted .330 with 26 RBIs for the Class 3A Saints.
Braden Keen
Doyle, Infielder
Hit .404 for the 2A runners-up with 13 doubles and 42 runs scored.
Caleb Stelly
Parkview Baptist, Outfielder
Had five home runs, 11 doubles, 45 RBIs and a .385 batting average.
Bennett Clement
West Feliciana, Outfielder
Had a .330 batting average with 34 runs scored and 11 extra-base hits.
Cade Lyons
Doyle, Outfielder
Finished 40 RBIs, five home runs and a .333 batting average for Tigers.
Noah Detillier
Lutcher, Utility
Played infield and outfield and batted .374 with 13 doubles, 26 RBIs.
Aidan Vosburg
Catholic-PC, Utility
Hit .410 with 21 extra-base hits and 30 RBIs, also had 1.51 ERA.
Luke Hill
Episcopal, Utility
District 8-2A MVP hit .405, hit six home runs and also had 35 RBIs.
Aubrey Gathright
Ascension Christian, Utility
All-district at two positions and hit .462 with six home runs and 42 RBIs.
Brock Slaton
University, Utility
Hit five home runs had 38 RBIs, 32 runs scored and a .384 average.