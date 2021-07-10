BR.uhighparkviewbase.042121 HS 468.JPG

Parkview starting pitcher Hunter Ponson (5) pitches against University High, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Parkview Baptist in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Outstanding Player

Hunter Ponson, Parkview Baptist

Ponson was one of the Baton Rouge area’s most versatile performers in 2021. On the mound, Ponson was 8-1 with a 0.988 ERA. He also played an infield position and batted .417 with six home runs and 41 RBIs.

Coach of the Year

Emrick Jagneaux, Parkview Baptist

Jagneaux’s Eagles won their first 31 games of the season and were the LHSAA’s top playoff seed in Division II. PBS had 33-2 record that included a runner-up finish to St. Louis Catholic in the title game.

Andrew Yuratich

Doyle, Pitcher

Led Tigers to 2A title game with a 10-3 record and an ERA of 0.58.

Kyle St. Pierre

Lutcher, Pitcher

Was 8-2 with a 1.82 ERA for 3A runners-up with and 105 strikeouts.

Ryan Harland

Parkview Baptist, Pitcher

Was 10-1 for Division II runners-up with a 0.955 in 66 innings pitched.

Nick Wall

University, Pitcher

Averaged nearly a strikeout an inning with a 2.55 ERA for Cubs.

Michael Curry

Brusly, Catcher

Led BHS to the semifinals by hitting .452 with 12 doubles and 24 RBIs.

Brennan Holt

Parkview Baptist, Infield

Batted .469 with 17 extra-base hits, 44 runs scored and 32 RBIs for PBS.

Jacob Dunn

Ascension Catholic, Infielder

Batted .365 with 43 runs scored and 28 RBIs for Division IV Bulldogs.

Brad Cochran

West Feliciana, Infielder

Played first base and batted .330 with 26 RBIs for the Class 3A Saints.

Braden Keen

Doyle, Infielder

Hit .404 for the 2A runners-up with 13 doubles and 42 runs scored.

Caleb Stelly

Parkview Baptist, Outfielder

Had five home runs, 11 doubles, 45 RBIs and a .385 batting average.

Bennett Clement

West Feliciana, Outfielder

Had a .330 batting average with 34 runs scored and 11 extra-base hits.

Cade Lyons

Doyle, Outfielder

Finished 40 RBIs, five home runs and a .333 batting average for Tigers.

Noah Detillier

Lutcher, Utility

Played infield and outfield and batted .374 with 13 doubles, 26 RBIs.

Aidan Vosburg

Catholic-PC, Utility

Hit .410 with 21 extra-base hits and 30 RBIs, also had 1.51 ERA.

Luke Hill

Episcopal, Utility

District 8-2A MVP hit .405, hit six home runs and also had 35 RBIs.

Aubrey Gathright

Ascension Christian, Utility

All-district at two positions and hit .462 with six home runs and 42 RBIs.

Brock Slaton

University, Utility

Hit five home runs had 38 RBIs, 32 runs scored and a .384 average.

