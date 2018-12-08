Think the high school sports scene is slowing down after the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Prep Classic is over? Not at all.
Episcopal boys basketball coach Chris Beckman Sr. won his 600th game last week.
The Red Stick Bowl all-star football game is set for Saturday. Also scheduled are ceremonies to honor two players bound for the All-American Bowl all-star game in San Antonio University’s Christian Harris and Derek Stingley Jr. of The Dunham School.
Beckman’s milestone
The Knights beat St. John 66-31 Thursday night to give Beckman his 600th win. He now has a record of 601-197 in 23 years at Episcopal.
The fact that Beckman has spent his entire career at Episcopal is notable. Last spring the Knights finished as the Division III select runner-up to district rival Dunham.
Red Stick Bowl XVII
The locally based football all-star game is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at Olympia Stadium.
Players meet at 2 p.m. Sunday at Woodlawn High for an organizational meet and first walk through practice. East Ascension’s Darnell Lee is the head coach for the Eagles, while Woodlawn’s Daniel Luquet will coach the Patriots.
Daily practices begin at 4 p.m. Monday at the Burbank Soccer Complex. Practices are scheduled for 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
Two former LSU All-Americans, George Bevan (Baton Rouge High) and Warren Capone (Catholic High) will be the honorary coaches. If there is rain Saturday, the game will be moved to 2 p.m. Sunday.
San Antonio bowl bound
Harris and Stingley will receive their honorary jerseys in ceremonies held on different days at their respective schools. The All-American Bowl was previously known as the U.S. Army Bowl.
Southern Lab standouts Kardell Thomas and Tyrion Davis also are scheduled to play in the game set for Jan. 5.
The ceremony for Harris, an Alabama commitment, will be held at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday in the school’s gym. Stingley’s ceremony is scheduled for 12:40 p.m. Wednesday.
Seeking coaches
Three East Baton Rouge Parish schools seek head football coaches for 2019 — Lee High, Broadmoor and Glen Oaks.
Lee is adding football to its list of sports and will play subvarsity for two seasons. The deadline to apply is Dec. 19. Applicants should complete a job application on the EBR Schools web site and send a resume to Lee Principal Rob Howle at RHowle@ebrschools.org.
Broadmoor High School is accepting applications for it’s a head football coach. All applicants should visit www.EBRschools.org to apply.
Contact Broadmoor Athletic Director Rusty Price at RPrice@ebrschools.org or Principal Stacy Bradford at SBradford2@ebrschools.org for additional information.
Glen Oaks also is caccepting applications for its head football job. Applicants should visit www.EBRschools.org to apply.
Contact GOHS Athletic Director Alicia Dedeaux at ABrooks1@ebrschools.org. or Principal Edward Hunter at Ehunter@ebrschools.org for added details.
Prep notables
The late Bill Curl, known as the father of the LHSAA’s Prep Classic football championships, was honored at halftime of the Catholic-John Curtis game Saturday.
Curl pitched the idea of putting all LHSAA football title games under one roof, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome roof, back in 1980. The LHSAA’s first Prep Classic was held in 1981. Curl’s family, including his wife Carolyn, were introduced to the crowd.
Curl was a fixture on the New Orleans sports scene for 50 years and was a long-time spokesman for the Superdome until he retired in 2010.
• Central High girls soccer player Raghan Walker scored her 100th career goal in a game against West Feliciana last week.
Walker is a junior who scored 49 goals as a freshman while leading Central to its first playoff win in girls soccer. She added 39 goals as a sophomore. Walker also is a two-time All-Metro selection.
• Former Southern Lab and Catholic High player Javahn Fergurson led New Mexico State and the Western Athletic Conference with 132 tackles, including 5.5 sacks.