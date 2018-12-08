Think the high school sports scene is slowing down after the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Prep Classic is over? Not at all.
Episcopal boys basketball coach Chris Beckman Sr. won his 600th game last week.
The Red Stick Bowl all-star football game is Saturday. Also scheduled are ceremonies to honor two players bound for the All-American Bowl all-star game in San Antonio: University’s Christian Harris and Dunham's Derek Stingley Jr.
Beckman’s milestone
The Knights beat St. John 66-31 Thursday night to give Beckman his 600th win. He now has a record of 601-197 in 23 years at Episcopal.
The fact that Beckman has spent his entire career at Episcopal is notable. Last spring the Knights finished as the Division III select runner-up to district rival Dunham.
Red Stick Bowl XVII
The locally based football all-star game is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at Olympia Stadium.
Players meet at 2 p.m. Sunday at Woodlawn High School for an organizational meet and first walk-through practice. East Ascension’s Darnell Lee is the head coach for the Eagles, while Woodlawn’s Daniel Luquet will coach the Patriots.
Daily practices begin at 4 p.m. Monday at the Burbank Soccer Complex. Practices are scheduled for 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
LSU All-Americans George Bevan (Baton Rouge High) and Warren Capone (Catholic High) will be the honorary coaches. If there is rain Saturday, the game will be moved to 2 p.m. Sunday.
San Antonio bowl bound
Harris and Stingley will receive their honorary jerseys in ceremonies held on different days at their respective schools. The All-American Bowl was previously known as the U.S. Army Bowl.
Southern Lab standouts Kardell Thomas and Tyrion Davis also are scheduled to play in the Jan. 5 game.
The ceremony for Harris will be 12:45 p.m. Tuesday in the school’s gym. Stingley’s ceremony is scheduled for 12:40 p.m. Wednesday.
Seeking coaches
Three East Baton Rouge Parish schools seek head football coaches for 2019 — Lee, Broadmoor and Glen Oaks.
Lee is adding football will play subvarsity for two seasons. The deadline to apply is Dec. 19. Those interested should complete a job application on the EBR Schools web site and send a résumé to Lee Principal Rob Howle at RHowle@ebrschools.org.
Broadmoor is accepting applications for its a head football coach. Applicants can visit www.EBRschools.org to apply. Contact Broadmoor Athletic Director Rusty Price at RPrice@ebrschools.org or Principal Stacy Bradford at SBradford2@ebrschools.org for more information.
Glen Oaks also is accepting applications for its head football job. Applicants should visit www.EBRschools.org to apply. Contact GOHS Athletic Director Alicia Dedeaux at ABrooks1@ebrschools.org. or Principal Edward Hunter at Ehunter@ebrschools.org for added details.
Notables
- The late Bill Curl, known as the father of the LHSAA’s Prep Classic football championships, was honored at halftime of the Catholic-John Curtis game Saturday. Curl pitched the idea of putting all LHSAA football title games under one roof, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome roof, back in 1980. The LHSAA’s first Prep Classic was held in 1981. Curl’s family, including his wife Carolyn, were introduced to the crowd. He was a fixture on the New Orleans sports scene for 50 years and was a longtime spokesman for the Superdome until he retired in 2010.
- Central High girls soccer player Raghan Walker scored her 100th career goal in a game against West Feliciana last week. Walker is a junior who scored 49 goals as a freshman while leading Central to its first playoff win in girls soccer. The two-time All-Metro pick added 39 goals as a sophomore.
- Former Southern Lab and Catholic High player Javahn Fergurson led New Mexico State and the Western Athletic Conference with 132 tackles, including 5.5 sacks.