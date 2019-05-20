GIRLS TEAM OF THE YEAR FINALIST
St. Joseph’s Academy cross country
The Redstickers not only keep running, they do it better than anyone else in Louisiana. St. Joseph’s Academy has been undefeated the last two years and has won three straight LHSAA titles in Class 5A, the state’s top classification.
Though Isabelle Brown was a breakout star who won the Class 5A individual title, the key to the Redstickers’ success is their depth. Several runners were in and out of the SJA lineup with illness or injuries, but it was hardly noticeable.
The year ended with an incredible performance and a low score of 23 points -- just eight off a perfect cross country score – on a muddy course that ingulfed title dreams of other teams. Not the Redstickers.