The Walker football team could be closing in on a home game in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.
For certain, the Wildcats have bragging rights in Livingston Parish.
One week after taking care of Denham Springs, Walker made it back-to-back wins over parish rivals Friday in a 27-10 victory over Live Oak on “Back the Blue” night at Wildcat Stadium.
Live Oak led by 10 points early. Walker rallied to take a 13-10 lead, but the game was very much in doubt until the Wildcats scored two touchdowns in the final four minutes.
“It’s nice we can overcome adversity and still find a way to pull it out,” acting Walker coach Cecil Thomas said. “We came together and got it fixed. We hung in there and battled. We found a way to make plays.”
Walker, sitting 11th in the LHSAA’s unofficial power ratings entering the week, has only lost to defending state champion Zachary. The Wildcats (8-1, 4-1) are second to the Broncos in the District 4-5A standings going into next week’s game at Central.
Live Oak (5-4, 2-4) completed its district schedule by losing to Walker for the first time since 2011.
“We just kind of let it get away from us in the second half,” Live Oak coach Brett Beard said. “We continue to make mistakes, and that’s on me. We’ve got to get it cleaned up.”
The Walker players celebrated the night’s initiative by donning blue jerseys in honor of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement. Live Oak’s players wore a “Thin Blue Line” decal on the backs of their helmets. Coaches from both teams sported navy blue Livingston Sheriff’s caps.
Soon after the pregame festivities, which included a helicopter flyover, Live Oak took the early upper hand by recovering an onside kick on the opening kickoff.
The first of nine Live Oak punts followed, but the Eagles got on the board a possession later when quarterback Sal Palermo connected with Grant Richardson for a 22-yard score.
Tanner Martin’s 22-yard field goal following a false start penalty on fourth-and-goal from the 1 made it 10-0.
But the momentum swung when a muffed punt by the Eagles deep in their own territory set up Bradly Cain for a 28-yard field goal with 5:56 to play in the first half.
Then, barley two minutes later, Jalen Cook ripped off his second punt return for a touchdown in as many weeks when he raced 51 yards.
“We’ve fought through adversity all year,” Cook said. “I just wanted to make a play for my team.”
Cook helped seal the win when he corralled a 20-yard pass from Ethan McMasters with 3:08 left. That came on fourth-and-6 and the Wildcats nursing a 13-10 lead.
BJ Lockhart’s 5-yard run, following a Palermo fumble, provided the final margin.
“We’re excited, but we’re not done,” Thomas said. “We’re still not a finished product.”