ZACHARY — Jayden Williams scored from third base on a fielding error in the bottom of the seventh inning as Zachary edged Denham Springs 3-2 in a District 4-5A baseball contest at John Herty Field.
For Zachary (21-8, 4-1), the win avenged a 4-3 loss at Denham Springs on March 30. The Yellow Jackets rallied from a 3-0 deficit in that game, but it was Zachary that came from behind Tuesday night.
“Our guys continued to fight tonight and they worked through some adversity,” ZHS coach Jacob Fisher said. “They took what (Denham Springs) gave us and they willed themselves to victory.”
Denham Springs (13-13, 3-4) took a 1-0 lead on Cade Doughty’s home run in the first inning. The Jackets stretched the lead to 2-0 in the fourth when Tyler Evans scored on a throwing error.
Zachary responded in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game 2-2 against Evans, the Jackets' starting pitcher.
Broncos third baseman A.J. Bailey led off with a single up the middle but was thrown out trying to take second after the ball had been thrown back to the infield. After a ground-ball out, Zachary came up with four consecutive hits, the last an infield single by Maverick McClure to drive in the first Broncos run.
The next batter, Brady Hernandez, worked the count full before drawing a bases-loaded walk to force in another run. The inning ended one batter later when Alex Milazzo was thrown out at the plate trying to score from third on a pitch that had gotten away from catcher Tristan Duhe.
In the bottom of the seventh, Williams was hit by a pitch to start the winning rally. After a failed sacrifice bunt, Brown moved to second on a wild pitch. He came in to score when second baseman Reese Smith was unable to handle Milazzo’s grounder.
Six Broncos collected hits in the game. Tanner Hall started on the mound, and threw 111 pitches in 5 2/3 innings. Beau Lockhart came on in relief and got the final four outs to earn the win.
Evans survived a shaky start to last five innings. He threw eight consecutive balls to start the game and issued three walks in the first inning. He got out of the jam with a double play.
Brandon Kohn came in to start the sixth inning, and retired Zachary in order before running into trouble in the seventh inning.
“Some of our at-bats throughout the night needed to be more competitive,” Denham Springs coach Mark Carroll said. “We had some guys in scoring position, some guys we had a chance to move up, and we need to have a better plan.”