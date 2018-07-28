This is the week when soaring temperatures usually meet soaring expectations.
High school football teams in the LHSAA and MAIS are busy doing conditioning drills at the very least, all the while looking to build toward a successful season.
Rain is in the forecast, but the chance for temperatures to soar into the 90s with the heat index being even higher exists. MAIS schools and LHSAA schools that chose not to hold a spring practice will be strapping on full gear later this week. Already? Yes.
These hotter than Hades conditions require planning, not just by the schools, but also by athletes and parents. Hydration starts at home. Here are some simple suggestions:
• Drink two glasses of water in the morning before or after breakfast, when returning from practices and before bed. Glasses should be at least 8 to 10 ounces.
• Sports drinks and natural fruit juices are good too. A balance of all of these is good. When it comes to food, provide fruits for snacks. Avoid heavy or fried foods.
Every athlete wants to be a tough guy or girl. If you are an athlete and you feel dizzy, tell a coach or teammate immediately.
Of course, there is more to this week of heat and expectations. As students-athletes register for classes, parents should make sure their child has completed the required physical exam and submitted all paperwork required for athletic eligibility.
Better late than never doesn’t apply here. The sooner the better is the catch phrase to remember.
More fast times
Zachary’s Sean Burrell and Alia Armstrong of St. Katharine Drexel each set a national age-group at the USA Track & Field Hersheys Junior Olympics on Saturday in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Burrell set a 15- to 16-year record in the boys 200 meters for the second time in four days. He won the final in 20.85 seconds, a mark that is still not quite as fast as the 20.77 he ran at an LHSAA regional meet in April.
Armstrong won the 17-18 girls 100-meter hurdles in 13.33 seconds, two one-hundreths of a second faster than the previous record.
On Sunday, Burrell will compete in 400 meters and 110 hurdles finals. Another notable finalist among the Louisiana competitors is West Feliciana’s Kam Jackson, who is seeded third in the boys 17-18 100 meters at 10.65. Jackson won the LHSAA’s 3A 100 in 10.59.
Job openings
Southern Lab seeks a boys basketball coach and a baseball coach for the 2018-19 school. Contact Southern Lab Director Herman Brister Jr. by email at Herman_brister2@subr.edu.