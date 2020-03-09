An internet search for information about Jehovah-Jireh point guard John-Paul Ricks unearths information about recent LSU football signee Elias Ricks first.
That fact could be a byproduct of being a sophomore or playing for a Class C/Division V school. It also illustrates how Ricks, the son of long-time JCA coach Dirk Ricks, manages to fly under the radar for a team that seeks it third straight Division V select title.
“My dad expects a lot from me,” the younger Ricks said. “He expects me to be a leader. I grew up watching his teams play, so I know what to expect. For me, the most important thing is to do whatever my team needs me to do for us to win.”
Suffice it to say, the 6-foot Ricks does plenty for top-seeded Jehovah-Jireh (26-18), which hosts No. 4 Episcopal School of Acadiana (18-14) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Istrouma. He averages 24 points, eight assists, six rebounds and three steals a game despite missing nearly three weeks with a concussion.
As an eighth-grader, Ricks was a top reserve off the bench when the Warriors finished as the Division V runners-up. Since then, he has grown four inches and added more to his arsenal as a player.
“I think he does fly under the radar,” Episcopal coach Chris Beckman Sr. said of Ricks. “You look at him and can tell he is a coach’s kid. Knowing Dirk, he’s harder on him because he is his son. I understand that because I went through that with my own son. It is a tough thing to balance.
He a very good player, but the thing I like most about him is his demeanor. He’s very calm on a court and understands what he needs to for his team in different game situations.”
Don’t dismiss Ricks or his team as a small school team that doesn’t play big-time competition. The Warriors have played the area’s top teams, including 5A/Division I Scotlandville and Walker, along with 3A/Division II semifinalists Madison Prep and University and Episcopal and Dunham in 2A/Division III.
The Warriors beefed up their schedule approximately four years ago, which has elevated their profile among the state’s elite. Not bad at all for a school that has had just seven players sign scholarships over Dick Ricks’ 25-year career.
“We don’t look at what class the other team plays in or how many wins they have,” the younger Ricks said. “We look at how we match up. Our team works hard. We believe we can be anybody if we work hard and execute.”
John-Paul Ricks has accomplished one of his father’s goals by becoming a vocal leader at point guard following the graduation of five-year starter Jaron Davis last spring. His goal is to sign with a power five conference school, following the blueprint of others, including former Riverside star Jared Butler of Baylor.
But his eye is the current prize — another LHSAA Division V title.
“He become a leader now,” Dirk Ricks said of his son. “He works hard and does everything I ask of him.”