It was just three weeks ago that Live Oak’s offense came alive in its last two at-bats as the Eagles posted a 10-run win at St. Charles Catholic, but the rematch at LIve Oak on Thursday was different.
This time, the Comets battled until the final out before falling 1-0 in a game that featured a pair of gritty pitching performances.
Cameron Christ went the distance for Live Oak (14-3) giving up four hits in a seven-inning shutout performance. There were also two errors and two walks as Christ worked around runners in scoring position in four innings.
“I tried to stay calm, tried to fill up the strike zone and not do too much,” Christ said after improving to 1-1 on the season. “I tried to let them get themselves out and not really worry about the runners on base.”
St. Charles’ Jackson Monica was nearly as sharp, but gave up a lead off single to Lane Lusk in the bottom of the sixth inning. Lusk took second when Monica was called for a balk on a pickoff move to first, and made his way to third on Christ’s sacrifice bunt.
Logan Coley drove in Lusk, who was running on contact, with a ground ball to shortstop. Comets shortstop Ayden Authement’s only play was to first as he threw out Coley.
In the top of the seventh, St. Charles (9-6) got a break when Dillon Brown reached first on a one-out fielding error. Brown stole second and took third on a ground ball bringing Authement to the plate.
Authement struck out swinging on a full count to end the game.
“(Christ) is the MVP of the night,” Live Oak coach Jesse Cassard said. “He just went after it. He lost some gas after the sixth inning, but he still wanted the ball. He found a way to get it done even with the tying run on third base.”
Christ (1-1) faced 29 batters, threw 106 pitches and struck out six. Lusk led the Eagles at the plate going 2 for 3.
Monica threw 75 pitches in six innings with one walk and one strikeout. Live Oak got five hits off of Monica, who got out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth when Cooper Smith hit into a double play.
St. Charles Ian’ Arnett went 2 for 4, but was stranded at third base in the first and third innings.
“The last time we played them it was 2-1 going into the sixth,” Cassard said.”(Monica) pitched for them and it was a close game. I think (the final score) was a little deceiving”