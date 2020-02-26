HAMMOND — A clean sheet.
That’s what University High Lab defender Kathryn Thomas called the team’s ability to finish its season without giving up a goal in 2020.
The Cubs made sure that sheet stayed clean by holding off Loyola College Prep 1-0 in overtime to win the Division III state soccer championship on Wednesday night at Strawberry Stadium.
It was the team’s third state title after also finishing first in 2015 and 2018.
Third-seed U-High claimed the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA soccer championship by fending off multiple attacks by Loyola’s potent offense that earned the Flyers the tournament’s top seed.
“We came back at the first of the year and said this is going to be a clean sheet; we’re not giving up any goals in 2020. And that’s what we did,” Thomas said.
Coach Melissa Ramsey was quick to give credit to assistant coach T.S. Noble, who oversees the defense.
“He’s just a phenomenal coach,” Ramsey said of Noble. “He just decided we weren’t going to have anymore goals against. He does such an outstanding job with our back line.”
The decisive goal came in the second minute of the first of two 10-minute halves in overtime.
Senior midfielder Eryn Kennedy took a penalty kick from 20 yards out on the right side. She dropped in a soft, arching shot over the outstretched arms of Flyers junior keeper Morgan Kleinpeter who backpedaled in her attempt to reach the ball.
“I had the wind going with me and I was actually trying to get it crossed into the back corner,” Kennedy said. “I think the wind just pushed it into the top corner.”
Ramsey said the wind was a significant factor in the match. The breeze entered the pitch from the north end and gusted up to 15 mph.
She said the harsh conditions caused the Cubs to make several adjustments, especially on defense.
“It made things very intense and we had to make sure we adjusted to it,” Ramsey said. “It was very nerve-wracking when we had the wind in our faces because their offense is already so talented. Playing in a high wind is the hardest thing to do because it just catches the ball and swirls it around. I can deal with rain and sun, but the wind is the worst.”
Kennedy said the victory was emblematic of U-High’s championship season.
“I felt like this was a reward for all the hard work that we put in the whole year, going into overtime and having to push through to the end,” she said. “Our goal the whole year was to just keep pushing and keep playing for each other.”
Thomas, part of a senior group that has played together for seven years, said the state title was a special moment to cap off their high school experience.
“It means the world to finish like this for the seniors,” she said. “I started playing soccer in kindergarten and started playing with coach Ramsey when she put her club together. This team is driven. We show up and get it done.”