Plaquemine is back on top once again.
After a year away, the Green Devils reclaimed their spot as the District 6-4A champions with a 35-19 win over Lutcher in enemy territory to make it five district crowns in coach Paul Distefano’s seven years in Plaquemine.
And they did it on their own terms Friday night, pounding the football up the middle throughout the physical — and often times tension-filled — game and letting the defense take care of the rest.
Running only 37 plays from the line of scrimmage, Plaquemine totaled 239 yards and four touchdowns rushing.
Junior running back Melvin McClay led the way with 87 yards and two of those scores, giving the Green Devils all the momentum they need going into the postseason to likely host a first-round playoff game.
Plaquemine entered Friday night as the No. 10 team in Class 4A, according to the latest unofficial LHSAA power ratings.
“We just have to stay together,” McClay said. “Everybody is brothers on the field. We have to stay together and win. We came out with the W.”
Lutcher (6-4, 3-2) came out with an aggressive game plan, calling both a fake punt and onside kick in the first quarter.
But the Bulldogs never got the lucky bounce they needed, much to Plaquemine’s advantage.
Even when the Green Devils (8-2, 5-0) made a mistake — like they did drawing two offside penalties on the extra point try of Lutcher’s first touchdown — the tide would always turn in their favor.
Within a yard of the goal line, the Bulldogs tried to go for two near the end of the first quarter but got stuffed. That miss turned into an offensive drought that wouldn’t be lifted until deep into the third quarter.
That, combined with an interception almost taken back for a touchdown by Plaquemine’s De’onte Russ and a kickoff returned by 85 yards for a score by J’Vonte Powers, put the Green Devils in complete control.
Lutcher quarterback Kolby Bourgeois had his hands on both touchdowns; one passing and the other rushing. He was 14 of 25 for 118 yards.
Lutcher is likely on the bubble for hosting a playoff game next week.
“We had opportunity," Lutcher coach Dwain Jenkins said. "The bubble or whatever happened on that (interception) gave them the momentum and gave them the lead. That’s one of the things (Plaquemine) has done all year long. They feasted on big plays.”
With several long drives in the second half, Lutcher was able to cut the score within two late in the third quarter.
But as it did time and time again, the Plaquemine defense stepped up to shut down the opportunity by stuffing its second 2-point conversion of the night.
Distefano said the kickoff return was almost a negative for the Green Devils because the defense had been on the field so long and yet never disappointed.
“District still means something,” Distefano said. “It’s nice to win district. Today we just wanted to win the football game and finish strong to end the season.”