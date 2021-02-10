A tale of two benches led to a 4-0 win for No. 4 St. Joseph’s Academy over Baton Rouge High in the second round of the Division I girls soccer playoffs on Wednesday.
For the Redstickers, a constant rotation of players kept a high-octane attack running for 80 minutes.
For Baton Rouge High, however, an already-shallow bench and a pair of injuries stymied their offensive output and forced the No. 20 seed into a conservative defense approach.
The Lady Bulldogs found themselves down 1-0 after just the fifth minute of play, when Redstickers forward Mary Melancon took a header past goalkeeper Katelyn Pinegar. Unable to put together an attack of its own, Baton Rouge High's back line came under fire again in the 10th minute, when Melancon sailed a kick just wide of the left goalpost.
The Redstickers attack never relented, and after six shots on goal, forward Madison Hitzman put back a ricochet off of Pinegar for St. Joseph’s second goal.
Afforded a two-goal lead in the first half, coach Kyle Carmouche saw an opportunity to sub out his squad in order to keep legs fresh.
“That was the plan from the start,” Carmouche said. “We have a super deep bench, and we didn’t play last week unfortunately because H.L. Bourgeois had the week off so we all had fresh legs. We knew at some point they would come at us, we just figured that we would run them around with fresh legs.”
The second half couldn’t have started off any better for the Redstickers, either. Just a minute in, Grace Ann Crifasi lined a shot underneath a diving Pinegar for St. Joseph’s third goal.
Riley Wilson then scored an open goal in the 79th minute to cap the win. Opting to run with one lone attacker in the final third of the pitch allowed Baton Rouge High coach Sheila Achee to load the back line in hopes of slowing the Redstickers' offensive output.
The plan, however, left St. Joseph’s with 15 shots on goal to just three for the Lady Bulldogs. Minus two starters to recent injuries and an already-shallow bench, Achee said her squad did the best they could with what they had.
“We don’t have a deep bench, and what we do have is really, really young,” Achee said. “We had to call a couple of kids up from (junior varsity) just because we lost two starters. We haven’t had a lot of extra bodies to begin with. We knew going in we were going to have to play more conservative, play more defensive. I felt like we played the best with what we had tonight. I thought they played hard and played within the system we asked them to. We just had a hard time staying compact, and they moved the ball really well. At times, I thought we cleared the ball well. At other times I thought we just struggled to do that. That was our big weakness tonight.”