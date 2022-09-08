Say the word “crossover” to me and the first thing that usually pops in my head is a picture of Allen Iverson. Or my local favorite, Seimone Augustus.
The key word is “usually.” Yes, I love basketball and a killer crossover any player possesses makes it fun to watch.
But I will take a pivotal crossover high school game any week of football season. Why? Because crossover games can provide a measuring stick of just how good a top team might be.
The good news for myself and local fans is that there are three huge crossovers games involving New Orleans and Baton Rouge teams Friday night.
Top-ranked Zachary (1-0) hosts John Curtis (1-0) at 6:30 p.m. No. 2 Karr (1-0) at Scotlandville (0-1) and Archbishop Rummel (1-0) at University (1-0), the No. 3A team, are both set for 7 p.m.
All these teams enter every season with LHSAA title aspirations of some kind. So, besides being a Baton Rouge vs. Nola thing, these Week 2 games offer an early glimpse of how good each team is and how realistic any postseason hype may be.
Keep in mind that all this comes with a disclaimer. It is a long season and plenty will happen between these Week 2 games and Ochsner/LHSAA Prep Classic in December.
I often call these predistrict games “freebies” even though one team gets tagged with a loss. Want to know how good you are? Play somebody else who is at least as good and or maybe even better.
Adjustments will be made and lineups could change based on what happens this week. Count on it. Other teams across the state will be watching too, looking to make their own conclusions and plans.
Of course, there will be Xs and Os talk. But for me, the most important factor is often the “Jims and Joes” in big games, even those played early in the season.
For example, does Zachary and its Alabama commitment QB Eli Holstein possess that special “it” factor again after winning four Class 5A titles in seven years? Could a veer offense like the one John Curtis runs in legendary fashion be an Achilles heel for the Broncos?
It almost seems like a lifetime ago when Scotlandville was the Division I runner-up to Evangel. But it was 2016. At the time, Levi Lewis was the QB for the Hornets and you know what he has done since at UL.
Could this be the year the Hornets make a move to prominence with another senior QB in Zae Teasett at the helm? The opportunity is certainly there. But so is the challenge in Karr, a team as successful and talent rich as any in Louisiana.
They say a school has a program when instead of rebuilding the team simply reloads. We already knew that was U-High’s story under former coach Chad Mahaffey. The Cubs won their first Division II title under Andy Martin last fall but with only two starters back on offense and five on defense, there were questions.
U-High answered plenty of naysayers with a 25-0 win over 5A Woodlawn last week. Was that fool’s gold because Woodlawn had its jamboree game canceled by lightning?
Like the others, the Cubs will go under that competitive microscope Friday night vs. Rummel.
We’ll all learn plenty. And see some great football.