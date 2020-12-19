As Christmas approaches, I have one important question we all need to answer.
What are you most thankful for this year? Yes, this is probably seems kike a strange question to ask.
Here's the thing, this year is not one we will remember fondly. If we could have sent 2020 on a long run off a short pier we would have. That has not changed.
With a new year on the horizon that we all hope brings good things, it is important to acknowledge what we have learned, love and learned to love.
First and foremost, I am thankful for family. The fact that Kevin Fambrough and I will become grandparents in a few months is a special blessing that factors into all this.
And yes, I am thankful for sports too. In so many ways, sports have dominated my life since I was about six or seven years old. I am very fortunate to have a career that has revolved around sports.
So, it has been intriguing for me to watch how the sports world and others have handled the pandemic. Mississippi State coach Mike Leach recently referred to this football season one of the most joyless ever.
Leach is entitled to his opinion just like anyone else out there. The COVID-19 protocols, game postponements and cancellations made it tough. But I contend that it is better to have some kind of season in all sports rather than none at all.
Making a sports season work in 2020 has been hard work for all involved, be it the LHSAA, NCAA or any of the professional leagues. I applaud those who found a way to play and support any group — including other state high school associations — that opted not to play.
These are exceptionally tough times for so many. Some tough decisions had to be made. The novel coronavirus pandemic is not a one size fits all situation in life or in sports. Sports season have not been normal or perfect. They have still provided a outlet for frustrations and an escape from the tough times.
All the more reason to grasp joy wherever you can find it. My joy has come in the family, friends, sports and some special memories I have had the time to ponder.
With all this said, I will add one last thing — Merry Christmas.
Semifinal footnote
While working on a column about Catholic High’s semifinal win over Jesuit in 1990 I was told that it was the Bears’ first semifinal berth. It was not.
In 1976, Catholic played in a Class 3A semifinal. The 1990 Class 4A game marked the Bears’ first semifinal in the LHSAA’s top class.
Now a bit of trivia. The LHSAA voted to add Class 5A in January 1991 and Catholic was the preseason No. 1 in the LSWA’s first 5A poll in the fall of that year.
Kudos to Tigers
East Iberville did not win its Class 1A semifinal game Friday night at home. But the Tigers earned my respect for what happened after the game.
When EIHS broke through its banner before the game, boosters set off lots of fireworks. We were told there was more to come afterwards.
Though their team did not win, the fireworks went on as planned, much to the delight of the Grand Lake players and fans, who erupted in cheers. A classy move.
Prep notables
Defensive lineman Byrce Cage signed with Southeastern Louisiana University on Friday, becoming the third Scotlandville High player to sign this week.
• Talk about a prolific performance — Pickering’s Ariana Yates scored 65 points in her team's 80-73 double-overtime win over Hackberry last week.