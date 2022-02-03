Ask a local high school sports fan who Darnell Lee is, and chances are, you will get a quick reply.
Head football coach and athletic director at East Ascension. Right? Well … there is more to the story this year.
Lee has also been the school’s interim boys basketball coach since December. The Spartans (14-6, 4-0) host rival St. Amant with a chance to wrap up the District 5-5A title. Game time is set for approximately 7 p.m. Friday.
“Basketball is not new to me, but a lot of things have changed since I played,” Lee said. “I was Barry’s (former EAHS coach Barry Whittington) assistant a few years ago. I learned a lot about the up tempo/reaction game played now from him.
“But the last thing I wanted to do was make these guys feel like freshmen who had to start over again. We kept doing what they were already doing. Gradually, we added in a few things. Several of these guys play football and that did help.”
The Spartans have won nine of their last 11 games for Lee, who played basketball and football at EAHS in the 1990s before becoming a football standout on defense at McNeese.
Once the players got comfortable with Lee and assistant coach Crandell Williams working together, things evolved. And for good reason — Williams, a holdover from the staff of Tyler Turner, was one of Lee’s EAHS basketball teammates.
“It took some time, but things came together,” Lee explains. “We made a few changes here and there. The one thing I stress is defense. The guys have bought into that.”
A defensive-minded football coach stressing defense? Not much of stretch to be sure. Several of the players certainly had a point of reference. Troy Dunn, the EAHS quarterback, leads the Spartans with a 17.0 scoring average.
There is more to the football-basketball connection than the 6-foot-3 Dunn. Keith Smith (5-10) was a football free safety. He averages 16.0 points a game. N’darius Walker (5-9) used ball-hawking skills as a cornerback and is the top defender for the this EAHS basketball team. Walker also averages 10 points a game.
The Spartans beat McKinley 68-62 on the road Tuesday night. Their most notable 5-5A win — a 58-55 win over Catholic — also came on the road. EAHS beat St. Amant 61-55 in a nondistrict game on the road too.
Though Friday’s game is at home, Lee does not expect the Spartans to be overly confident.
“This is a rivalry no matter what the records are or who won the last game,” Lee said. “You throw the (team) records out and play it.”