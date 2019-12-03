White Castle High fans certainly remember when — the year was 2010.
The Bulldogs made it to the football semifinals for the first time since 1977. There were quarterfinal disappointments before.
But White Castle went on the road and brought home a 20-0 win over Oberlin. Eight days later, it beat Ouachita Christian to win the Class 1A football title.
Sounds like a wonderful slice of history worth repeating, doesn’t it? And it will happen at 7 p.m. Friday when top-seeded Oberlin (12-0) hosts No. 3 White Castle (8-3) for a Class 1A semifinal game. This marks for the first semifinal berth for either team since 2010.
“We only have one player who had an older brother on the team,” WCHS coach Aaron Meyer said. “But there are plenty of cousins and other relatives out there to tell them about that game and what it was like to win a state title year.”
Most Class 1A watchers saw White Castle only as a school with a rich basketball tradition that year. Oberlin also was not among the traditional 1A elite.
Future LSU and NFL player Ronald Martin played quarterback and in the secondary to help lead White Castle that year. In the spring, Martin and multiple football teammates won the Class 1A basketball title.
There are some notable similarities to that team. WCHS senior quarterback Javier Batiste also is a key player on the Bulldog basketball team that has won two of the last three 1A titles.
Though players like Zachary’s Keilon Brown typically garner the most accolades as a dual threat quarterback, Batiste is established in his own right, accounting for 27 touchdowns with 1,395 yards passing and 1,086 yards rushing. Versatile Marcus Williams fills a Taysom Hill-like role.
Oberlin has two 1,000-yard rushers. Trevor Rider leads the way for the Tigers with 1,518 yards and 19 TDs. Collin Chatman adds 1,164 and 14 TDs.
“Playoffs can be a little nerve-wracking for the coaches,” Meyer said. “But it’s great for these kids, their families and our fans.”
Loyd gets GCAC honor
Former Madison Prep basketball player William Loyd of Xavier-New Orleans was selected as the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Player of the Week.
Loyd averaged 19 points and 12 rebounds a game last week. He also made 57.1% of his field goals.
Catholic-Rummel tickets
The Bruin Shop at Catholic High will remain open until 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday for those wishing to purchase advance tickets for the Bears’ Division I title game against Rummel set for 7 p.m. Friday at Tulane’s Yulman Stadium.
Advance tickets are $15. The cost per ticket is $20 at the gate.