St. Scholastica, the reigning Division I state champions in girls soccer looked the part Saturday night.
The second-seeded Doves dominated No. 7 St. Joseph's Academy 4-0 in the Division I quarterfinals at Hunter Stadium on St. Paul’s campus.
With the win, the Doves, who remained unbeaten on the season at 17-0-3, advance to the semifinals. SSA awaits the winner of No. 3 Mandeville and No. 6 Dominican, which meet Monday night in Mandeville.
SSA dominating possession for nearly all the first half, and senior captain Sydney Vincens got the Doves on the scoreboard in the 23rd minute when her shot from the right side got past the St. Joseph's goalkeeper.
“It’s all about getting that first goal and riding the momentum that comes with that,” said Vincens, the reigning Gatorade Player of the Year and Alabama signee said. “As soon as we scored that first goal tonight, I think, it just kept coming.”
Riding the momentum of the Vincens’ strike, two minutes later senior Isabella Pflug knocked in a ball that was bouncing around the front of the net to make it 2-0 St. Scholastica.
Pflug knocked in her second goal of the first half in stoppage time with an impressive left-footed cross shot to make it 3-0.
The three first-half goals were more than enough for St. Scholastica to advance. The Doves have yet to give up a goal in 2019. The last goal allowed by SSA was a single goal against Lakeshore on Dec. 20. On the season, the Doves have given up four goals.
“All the credit goes to our defense and those players back there,” Pflug said. “They are playing some really good soccer right now. It is all about playing together as a team, and we are truly exemplifying that in our efforts on both sides of the field. I think we have truly figured it out.”
Pardon the crowd screaming that they love me in the background lol but check out what @sydvincens and @isabellarpflug said after @ssasoccerdoves 4-0 win over @SJABatonRouge Saturday night pic.twitter.com/TdKRAEz0DD— David Folse II (@davidfolse) February 10, 2019
For good measure, Vincens added her second goal when she scored in the 57th minute to make it 4-0.
“I’m looking forward to now helping my team try and secure another berth in a state championship match next week," Vincens said. "To know we are going to get the chance to do it at home makes it even more special because we truly enjoy playing in front of our family and friends.”
The champions of Division I, District 3, the Redstickers finish theirseason 12-6-3.