NEW ROADS — Hopes for a second consecutive trip to the Division IV select state championship game have sparked motivation through the season for Ascension Catholic, which came one step closer to that goal.
ACHS scored seven unanswered touchdown — including four in the second quarter — to defeat Catholic High-Pointe Coupee 66-20 in quarterfinal action on Friday.
Senior running back Jai Williams ran for 270 yards and three touchdowns to lead Ascension Catholic, which will face Vermillion Catholic in the semifinal round next Friday.
"We wanted to come out, run the football and establish a dominant offense," Ascension Catholic coach Drew Troxclair said. "We set out to make the most of each possession."
Catholic-Pointe Coupee took the opening lead with a Collin Grezaffi 20-yard run with 5:20 left in the first quarter. Grezaffi, who led the Hornets ground attack with 100 yards on 18 carries, bookended the scoring with a 4-yard run at the start of the fourth quarter.
Jamar Barber's 10-yard TD run put Ascension Catholic ahead 14-7 at the end of the first quarter, but a Nick Carriere 4-yard sneak put CHSPC ahead briefly at the start of the second quarter. Carriere's 60-yard carry two plays earlier set up the score.
CHSPC's chances to stay within a touchdown of the Bulldogs fizzled quickly. Williams raced 59 yards up the middle one play after the kickoff return to build a 19-14 lead over the Hornets and followed with a 24-yard scamper within five minutes.
"Williams is a special player; he is as advertised," Catholic-PC coach David Simoneaux said. "Our kids played hard, but Ascension Catholic has an outstanding team and great defense, so hats off to them."
The Hornets fumbled at their own 26 later in the quarter, which opened the gate for John Mire to score on a keep with 37 left in the half.
Two Bulldog penalties — one for holding and the other for unsportsmanlike conduct — moved ACHS out of the red zone and back toward midfield just before halftime buzzer.
Ascension Catholic continued where it left off in the first half when Jamar Barber worked his way past Hornets defenders and raced along the left side for a 30-yard TD that put ACHS on top 38-14.
Quarterback Rodney Blanchard, who completed five passes for 84 yards, connected with Mire for an 18-yard TD in the third and struck again on a 47-yard pass to Barber. An interception allowed ACHS a 13-yard TD at the end of the third quarter.
The winner of Ascension Catholic and Vermillion Catholic will play for the Division IV state title in the Allstate Sugar Bowl/Louisiana High School Athletic Association Prep Classic game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
ACHS lost to Lafayette Christian in the 2017 Division IV state title game.
"We were happy to make it to the Superdome last year, but this time we want to go to Donaldsonville with the right trophy," Troxclair said.