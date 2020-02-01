OK, it’s status quo. But is it really time to wonder, yet again, which way the LHSAA is going to go next? Or should people accept the LHSAA as a split organization?
Complicated questions, to be sure. LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine said the divide mirrors our society when he addressed the media Friday. It is a fair comparison. If we have learned anything at all over the past seven years it is this — there are no easy answers/magic potion to “fix” the LHSAA split.
Each time the LHSAA takes a swing at reuniting select and nonselect schools for championship competition in its major sports there is emotion and angst. Last week’s LHSAA convention provided another case in point as two key plans to end the split failed to get enough support from member principals who voted.
The outcome was certainly not unexpected. For now, status quo really is the only way to go. But there were positives. Overall, I was pleased by the approach taken by many member schools.
There were intense moments, punctuated by Northwood of Shreveport’s Shannon Wall and others comparing votes to end the split to “beating a dead horse” on Friday. The fact a proposal by North Vermilion’s Tommy Byler to unite schools claimed a simple majority with 179 votes indicates there is still some life left.
One complaint has been that overwhelmed member principals come to the LHSAA convention uninformed. But all around the Crowne Plaza coaches, principals and athletic directors huddled together in groups, sifting threw the massive agenda. That was a good thing.
Questions asked during seminars and a round-table discussion were generally good and seemed void of contentiousness. Could it be that member schools were united in making sure that the LHSAA executive committee didn’t claim too much power? I buy that notion. More than 20 items from a revamped constitution were pulled out, discussed and changes were made.
Three subtle things may have gone unnoticed:
• Select schools got proposals aimed at implementing their stand-alone championship events with more structure passed and got a promise from Bonine to work with them.
• The executive committee and the schools elected Ecole Classique’s David Federico as the next LHSAA president, making him only the second private school principal to hold the position. Federico, who was the vice president, has served two stints on the executive committee and is a former LHSAA athlete.
• Two other private school principals, Ryan Gallagher of Brother Martin and Cabrini’s Yvonne Hrapmann, were elected to the executive committee.
All these things indicate a willingness to work together. However, some changes that were not made are a concern.
In advance of Friday’s votes, LHSAA principals met by class and were asked to reduce the number of playoff teams in the split sports — football, basketball, baseball and softball. Nearly all those proposals failed, leaving teams with losing records in the playoffs.
North Vermilion’s Byler said any plan to bring the select/nonselect schools together needs to be “outside the box” of traditional thinking. In lieu of that “big idea,” other things can be done. Bonine mentioned developing comprehensive definitions for all types of schools in this evolving age of education. Developing a list of what acts do or do not constitute recruiting certainly would not hurt.
Yes, the LHSAA is still split. Can it evolve, by integrating the best from all schools? This may be the biggest question of all and answer those other questions.