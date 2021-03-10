LAFAYETTE — By advancing to the Division II state semifinals, Liberty got an up-close look at what the gold standard in that group looked like.
As much ground as the Patriots covered this year, they realized there’s still room for growth after falling 71-51 Wednesday to three-time defending state champion St. Thomas More in the LHSAA boys basketball tournament at the Cajundome.
“St. Thomas has been pretty dominant in our division for a while,” Liberty coach Brandon White, whose team finished 20-7 this season and 86-28 the past three years, with three playoff berths. “We’ve come a long way. We’re not where we want to be, but with hard work we’ll get there.”
St. Thomas More (31-4), which extended its win streak to 25 games, advances to Saturday’s Division II state championship game against top-seeded U-High at 2:30 at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
Liberty found itself in an advantageous position after the first quarter, leading 21-13 after Madison Moore’s putback with 35 seconds left.
On the other end, STM shot 27% and missed all five of its 3-point attempts.
However, the Patriots were already dealing with foul difficulty, and three starters — Zavier Sims, Quentin Henry and David Weber — had two or more fouls, leading White to hold the ball against the Cougars’ zone defense.
“We were up eight, trying to buy time, move the ball around a little bit,” White said. “We had a few costly turnovers and St. Thomas More took advantage of it and they went up four at halftime.”
Liberty committed seven turnovers in the second quarter against STM’s trapping halfcourt defense, limiting the Patriots to 1 of 7 shooting and opening the door for the Cougars to go on a 14-2 run and grab a 27-23 halftime lead.
STM made its first four shots of the third quarter and took advantage of a disastrous 30-second stretch where Liberty’s Jacob Wilson was whistled for his fourth foul, followed by a technical at the 4:11 mark.
Henry also fouled out 8 seconds later, and White received a technical, leading to six consecutive free throws from STM whose 18-1 run resulted in a 43-24 advantage at the 3:59 mark.
“I may have asked the ref about the foul count and that’s when he became upset,” White said. “I thought it was a pretty good game early on.”
Liberty made 2 of 16 shots in the third quarter. STM outscored the Patriots 26-10 in the third quarter.
The Patriots lost a total of four starters and a reserve to fouls, including Sims on a charge call and Weber in the first minute of the fourth quarter.
“We just worked hard and the record shows it,” said Henry, one of two seniors. “It’s sad that we couldn’t pull it off today, but I know the juniors will keep the program in good hands.”