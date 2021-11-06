BR.madisonbrusly.110621 HS 447.JPG

Madison Prep quarterback Zeon Chriss (19) pushes back on Brusly's Jaiden Pierson (29) on the keeper in a District 7-3A match-up, Friday, November 5, 2021, at Brusly High School in Brusly, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Thursday

Local/area

Class 5A/4A

Catholic 49, Dutchtown 7

Liberty 62, Belaire 27

Zachary 48, Walker 13

Class 3A and below

Dunham 51, Capitol 0

West Feliciana 36, Baker 12

Statewide

Alexandria 50, West Ouachita 13

Ascension Episcopal 41, West St. Mary 7

Basile 20, Oberlin 13

C.E. Byrd 37, Southwood 24

Calvary Baptist 70, Ringgold 0

Church Point 64, Pine Prairie 0

Covington 12, Mandeville 7

De La Salle 56, Thomas Jefferson 0

Grand Lake 30, East Beauregard 16

Grant 51, Buckeye 21

H.L. Bourgeois 40, Central Lafourche 3

Hahnville 31, Terrebonne 0

Hamilton Christian 40, Merryville 14

Iowa 47, St. Louis 21

Karr 38, Helen Cox 6

Kenner Discovery 27, Haynes Academy 6

Lincoln Preparatory 32, Plain Dealing 0

Logansport 62, Montgomery 24

McMain 20, Livingston Collegiate 0

Neville 37, Huntington 0

Northwest 51, Ville Platte 12

Northwood-Lena 32, Block 26, OT

River Oaks 16, Delhi 14

St. Augustine 45, Holy Cross 37

St. Frederick 43, Delta Charter 0

St. Mary’s 21, LaSalle 0

Sterlington 50, Carroll 18

Vermilion Catholic 32, Central Catholic 20

Friday

Local/area

Class 5A/4A

Central 31, Live Oak 12

St. Michael 51, Istrouma 6

St. Amant 10, East Ascension 6

Scotlandville 35, Denham Springs 14

Tara 38, Broadmoor 16

Woodlawn 62, McKinley 0

Class 3A and below

Ascension Catholic 33, St. John 14

Catholic Pointe Coupee 38, St. Edmund 29

Donaldsonville 32, Berwick 10

East Feliciana 39, Northeast 0

East Iberville 44, Ascension Christian 37

Episcopal 28, Port Allen 0

Hannan 39, Albany 8

Lutcher 55, Patterson 22

Madison Prep 24, Brusly 20

Parkview Baptist 47, Glen Oaks 6

Springfield 12, Northlake Christian 0

Southern Lab 41, Slaughter 0

University 58, Mentorship 6

E.D. White 28, St. James 19

Statewide

Abbeville 38, Erath 15

Acadiana 45, Lafayette 8

Amite 40, Kentwood 0

B.T. Washington 38, Woodlawn (SH) 16

Barbe 30, Comeaux 19

Beau Chene 48, Opelousas 6

Belle Chasse 17, Landry/Walker 6

Benton 35, Natchitoches Central 16

Bogalusa 51, Loranger 28

Bolton 43, Peabody 32

Booker T. Washington 13, McDonogh 35 8

Bossier 63, Magnolia School of Excellence 0

Breaux Bridge 58, Livonia 14

Bunkie 16, Menard 14

Captain Shreve 33, Airline 0

Cecilia 35, North Vermilion 7

Cedar Creek 49, Tensas 0

Cedar Hill Trinity, Texas 58, Evangel Christian 13

Chalmette 28, Riverdale 6

Claiborne 50, Calhoun Aca., Miss. 8

Country Day 38, Riverside 31

DeRidder 35, Tioga 21

Delcambre 45, Houma Christian 6

Delhi Charter 40, Madison 30

Destrehan 35, Thibodaux 0

East Jefferson 28, West Jefferson 16

Easton 48, Kennedy 0

Ehret 36, Higgins 14

Ellender 27, South Terrebonne 26

Eunice 67, LaGrange 34

Ferriday 48, Vidalia 34

Franklin 40, New Iberia Catholic 13

Franklinton 38, Pearl River 28

General Trass 66, Rayville 22

Glenbrook 55, Arcadia 22

Gueydan 38, Elton 0

Hanson Memorial 21, Covenant Christian 0

Highland Baptist 7, Centerville 0

Homer 49, Haynesville 0

Iota 63, Mamou 36

Jena 28, Winnfield 26

Jennings 55, Westlake 42

Jesuit 35, Rummel 10

Jonesboro-Hodge 46, Lakeside 0

Kaplan 56, Lake Arthur 26

Kinder 51, Vinton 30

Lafayette Christian 49, Welsh 13

Lake Charles College Prep 67, South Beauregard 7

Lakeshore 37, Salmen 22

Loreauville 59, Jeanerette 22

Loyola College Prep 31, Mansfield 0

M.L. King Charter 44, Abramson Sci Academy 6

Many 50, Lakeview 0

Marksville 28, Caldwell Parish 14

Minden 35, Franklin Parish 34

Notre Dame 41, Port Barre 6

Newman 48, South Plaquemines 12

North Caddo 50, D’Arbonne Woods 7

North Webster 44, Green Oaks 0

Northshore 36, Slidell 29

Oak Grove 35, Sicily Island 8

Oakdale 47, Pickering 12

Opelousas Catholic 40, Westminster Christian 6

Ouachita Christian 48, Mangham 12

Ouachita Parish 28, Pineville 22

Parkway 17, Haughton 3

Pine 40, Varnado 18

Ponchatoula 45, Hammond 0

Rayne 42, Washington-Marion 41

Red River 50, Avoyelles 32

Richwood 38, Bastrop 0

Rosepine 27, DeQuincy 9

Sacred Heart 69, North Central 0

Shreveport Northwood 13, North DeSoto 7

South Lafourche 42, Assumption 28

Southside 46, New Iberia 13

St. Helena 47, Independence 35

St. Martin’s 27, West St. John 14

St. Martinville 56, Crowley 0

St. Paul’s 37, Fontainebleau 3

St. Thomas Aquinas 35, Pope John Paul 3

St. Thomas More 62, East St. John 60

Sulphur 41, Sam Houston 24

Teurlings Catholic 50, Northside 21

Union Parish 43, Wossman 12

Vandebilt Catholic 38, Morgan City 12

West Monroe 42, Ruston 14

Westgate 47, Carencro 21

