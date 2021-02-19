Though winter weather issues have complicated things, the remaining LHSAA semifinal matches for local soccer teams are finally falling into place.
The top-seeded University High boys of Division III are set to play at home Saturday, while the sixth-seeded Episcopal boys of Division IV will host their contest Sunday.
Meanwhile, the fourth-seeded Parkview Baptist girls of Division III are now set to travel to Shreveport Monday. Top-seeded Catholic High is the remaining wild card and could play either Saturday, Sunday or Monday, depending on when its opponent can safely travel.
Here is a breakdown:
• University High (13-1-3) hosts No. 5 E.D. White (15-3-3) at 6 p.m. Saturday at UHS’ Gill Stadium. The Cubs are the two-time defending Division III champions.
• Sixth-seeded Episcopal (14-6-4) will host No. 10 Ascension Episcopal (13-5-3) at 3 p.m. Sunday. The Knights seek their second straight Division IV title-game berth.
• The No. 4 PBS girls Eagles (12-1-4) travel to Shreveport to face top-seeded Loyola (20-5-2) at 3 p.m. Monday. Parkview seeks its first title-game berth since 2001.
• Catholic (15-2-0) will host No. 4 Byrd-Shreveport (15-3-5). Athletic director J.P. Kelly said Saturday at not a likely game date, based on weather, but a 2 p.m. is set. If the teams can play Sunday, it will be a 3:30 p.m. time. A Monday contest would be played at 5 p.m.