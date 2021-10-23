Ray to the rescue? It certain worked for Denham Springs Friday night.
Running back Ray McKneely ran for 84 yards on 22 carries and scored three touchdowns to help propel the Yellow Jackets to a 28-7 win over Live Oak.
The home victory snapped a two-game losing streak and gave DSHS (4-3, 1-2) its first District 4-5A win of the season. The Yellow Jackets made a statement with 218 rushing yards on 49 attempts.
Micah Harrison scored the other TD for the winners on a 39-yard run. The game was the first of two in a row against a Livingston Parish rival in 4-5A play for DSHS. The Yellow Jackets travel to play Walker (3-4, 1-2) in Week 9.
TJ Magee scored the lone TD for LOHS (4-3, 0-3) also on a 39-yard run.
THE DUNHAM SCHOOL 57, EAST FELICIANA 52: Kalante Wilson ran for 301 yards on 29 carries and scored five TDs to help the Tigers (5-3, 2-1) notch a key District 8-2A win.
Hayden Hand completed 7 of 13 passes for 153 yards and three TDs. Matthew Weiner had three catches for 57 yards and two TDs. EFHS is 3-4 and 1-2.
ASCENSION CATHOLIC 57, EAST IBERVILLE 12: Bryce Leonard completed of 11 of 14 passes for 222 yards and three TDs to lead ACHS (5-1, 2-0) to a District 7-1A victory.
Calvin Delone caught four passes for 95 yards and three TDs for the sixth-ranked Bulldogs of Class 1A. Khai Prean had four catches for 92 yards.
Leonard now has 505 passing yards in his last two games for ACHS.
CATHOLIC-PC 44, WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN 14: In Opelousas, Catholic-PC scored on five straight possessions in the second and third quarters to take control of the District 5-1A game played Thursday night.
Five players also scored TDs for the Hornets (4-4, 1-2). Hayden Elliott ran for 114 yards on 10 carries to pace the CHSPC offense that rushed for 443 yards, more than doubling the amount of offense by Westminster (6-2, 1-2).