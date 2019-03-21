br.catholiczachary.032219 HS 350.JPG
Zachary shortstop Brady Hernandez (2) misses the catch hit by Catholic High's Kason Cullins in the second inning, Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the Zachary Youth Park in Zachary, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Baseball

Catholic 7, Zachary 2

Catholic 030 200 2—7 9 1

Zachary 020 000 0—2 4 3

W — W. Callegan. L — T. Hal.l, Leaders: CATHOLIC; J. Thomas (2-4, 2 R), K. Cullins ( 2-4, 2 RBIs), T. Wilson ( 2-4, run, RBI); ZACHARY; M. McClure (2-2, run, K. Brown (1-2, run)

St. John 7, Brusly 0

Brusly 000 00 —3 4

St. John 00 122—11 0

W — Adam Blanchard. Leaders: Brusly: Wade Curry 2-3; St. John: Collin Barbee (3-4), Adam Blanchard: (1-3, 2 RBIs). Records: St John 12-5; Brusly 6-13

Runnels 25, Crescent City 0

Runnels 6(17)0 200—25 14  0

Crescent City 000 00x —0  1 12

W — Sam Haase. L — J. Senat. RUNNELS: Grayson Gulley (2-3, 4 Rs, 4 RBIs), Blaine Nicholson (2-2, 3 Rs, 3 RBIs), Justin Taliaferro (2-2, 3 Rs, 3 RBIs); CRESCENT CITY: B. Desaider (1-3)

Softball

Denham Springs 6, Walker 1

Denham Springs 300 030 0—6 4 1

Walker 010 000 0—1 2 3

W — N. Parker 14-2. Leaders: Denham Springs: N. Parker (2-3 2B RBI), C. Parolli (1-2 3B RBI), R. Minor (1-2); Walker: A. Daigrepont (1-3 2B), A. Porciau (1-3); Records: Denham Springs 14-2; Walker 14-6

Boys tennis

St. Amant 1, Live Oak 0

Doubles

Caleb Cretini/Henry Ecker, St. Amant def. Thomas Buchmann/Cole Crenshaw, Live Oak 6-1, 7-6

Zachary 1, University 0

Tyler Fltcher (Zachary) def. Charlie Mackey

Nate Kahn (UHigh) def. Peyton Mannino

Parkview Baptist 4, West Feliciana 0

Singles

E. Rogers (Parkview) def. K Mathews 6-7, 6-2, 1-0

A. Geatreau (Parkview) def. B O’Brien 6-1,6-1

Doubles

D. Ducote-T Brashier (Parkview) def. C. Weller-G. Rome 6-2,6-2

C Evans-R Lemoine (Parkview)def. J Barbosa-M Corlew 6-0,6-0

Denham Springs 2, Lee 0

Singles

Trent Crow (DSHS) def. William Enright 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

Noah Alexander-Blake Prejean (DSHS) def. Joshua Moore-Ryan Thomas 6-0, 6-2

Girls tennis

Denham Springs 4, Lee 0

Singles

Paige Duncan def. Olivia Broussard

Morgan Sceroler def. Olivia Terito

Doubles

Olivia O’Neal-Randa Conn def. Kennedi Noel-Dorian Jones

Megs Williams-Claire Perkins def. Sydney Barker-Arianna Tran 6-0, 6-2

University 3, Zachary 2

Singles

Lindy Hataway (UHigh) def. Ava Baudoin

Zoe Joubert (U-High) def. Kate Hughes

Doubles

Grace Booth-Machaela Neal (Zachary) def. Mary-Clare Beacham-Paige Fellows 6-4, 6-4

Caroline Warren-Mary-Page Wood (U-High) def. Jamie Stagg-Emily Strahan 6-1, 6-2

Julia Schorke-Alexis Oukes (Zachary) def. Morgan Rathcke-Tilley Robinson 6-3, 6-2

St. Amant 4, Live Oak 1

Singles

Jordan Allred, St. Amant def. Ivy Terrell, 6-1, 6-0

Madison Morin, St. Amant def. Nicole Marchand, 6-3, 1-6, 11-9

Doubles

Arliss Angel-Victoria Boone, St. Amant def. Brooke Daniel-Molly Fann, 6-1, 6-1

Callie Rogers-Ansley Davis, Live Oak def. Emily Hebert-Madison Gautrau, 1-6, 7-5, 5-10

Cacilia Nill-Yaire Angel def. Alyssa Buche-Faith Hughes, 6-1, 6-2

Parkview 4, West Feliciana 0

Singles

E Wroten (Parkview) def. B. Leming

M. Luong (Parkview) def. M. Lindsey

Doubles

G Mele-M Lefeaux (Parkview) def. K Matthews 6-7, 6-2, 1-0

M Sherman- K Kratzberg (Parkview) def. B. Lindsey-M. Leak 6-2, 6-1

Boys golf

At Santa Maria

Par 36

Team scores: 1. Episcopal 88, 2. Parkview 94, 3. St. Michael 109.

Medalists: R. Heals, Episcopal, 42. 2. B Riley, Parkview 42. 3. C. Glynn 46.

Girls golf

At Beaver Creek

Par 36

Team scores: 1. Zachary 81. 2. U-High 101

Medalists: 1. Emily Hagan, Zachary, 40. 2. Kylie O’Brien, Zachary, 41. 3. Anna Claire Westbrook, University, 46.

At Copper Mill

Par 72

Team scores: 1. Denham Springs 365

Medalists: 1. Camryn Fortier, Denham Springs, 87.

