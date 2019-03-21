Baseball
Catholic 7, Zachary 2
Catholic 030 200 2—7 9 1
Zachary 020 000 0—2 4 3
W — W. Callegan. L — T. Hal.l, Leaders: CATHOLIC; J. Thomas (2-4, 2 R), K. Cullins ( 2-4, 2 RBIs), T. Wilson ( 2-4, run, RBI); ZACHARY; M. McClure (2-2, run, K. Brown (1-2, run)
St. John 7, Brusly 0
Brusly 000 00 —3 4
St. John 00 122—11 0
W — Adam Blanchard. Leaders: Brusly: Wade Curry 2-3; St. John: Collin Barbee (3-4), Adam Blanchard: (1-3, 2 RBIs). Records: St John 12-5; Brusly 6-13
Runnels 25, Crescent City 0
Runnels 6(17)0 200—25 14 0
Crescent City 000 00x —0 1 12
W — Sam Haase. L — J. Senat. RUNNELS: Grayson Gulley (2-3, 4 Rs, 4 RBIs), Blaine Nicholson (2-2, 3 Rs, 3 RBIs), Justin Taliaferro (2-2, 3 Rs, 3 RBIs); CRESCENT CITY: B. Desaider (1-3)
Softball
Denham Springs 6, Walker 1
Denham Springs 300 030 0—6 4 1
Walker 010 000 0—1 2 3
W — N. Parker 14-2. Leaders: Denham Springs: N. Parker (2-3 2B RBI), C. Parolli (1-2 3B RBI), R. Minor (1-2); Walker: A. Daigrepont (1-3 2B), A. Porciau (1-3); Records: Denham Springs 14-2; Walker 14-6
Boys tennis
St. Amant 1, Live Oak 0
Doubles
Caleb Cretini/Henry Ecker, St. Amant def. Thomas Buchmann/Cole Crenshaw, Live Oak 6-1, 7-6
Zachary 1, University 0
Tyler Fltcher (Zachary) def. Charlie Mackey
Nate Kahn (UHigh) def. Peyton Mannino
Parkview Baptist 4, West Feliciana 0
Singles
E. Rogers (Parkview) def. K Mathews 6-7, 6-2, 1-0
A. Geatreau (Parkview) def. B O’Brien 6-1,6-1
Doubles
D. Ducote-T Brashier (Parkview) def. C. Weller-G. Rome 6-2,6-2
C Evans-R Lemoine (Parkview)def. J Barbosa-M Corlew 6-0,6-0
Denham Springs 2, Lee 0
Singles
Trent Crow (DSHS) def. William Enright 6-0, 6-1
Doubles
Noah Alexander-Blake Prejean (DSHS) def. Joshua Moore-Ryan Thomas 6-0, 6-2
Girls tennis
Denham Springs 4, Lee 0
Singles
Paige Duncan def. Olivia Broussard
Morgan Sceroler def. Olivia Terito
Doubles
Olivia O’Neal-Randa Conn def. Kennedi Noel-Dorian Jones
Megs Williams-Claire Perkins def. Sydney Barker-Arianna Tran 6-0, 6-2
University 3, Zachary 2
Singles
Lindy Hataway (UHigh) def. Ava Baudoin
Zoe Joubert (U-High) def. Kate Hughes
Doubles
Grace Booth-Machaela Neal (Zachary) def. Mary-Clare Beacham-Paige Fellows 6-4, 6-4
Caroline Warren-Mary-Page Wood (U-High) def. Jamie Stagg-Emily Strahan 6-1, 6-2
Julia Schorke-Alexis Oukes (Zachary) def. Morgan Rathcke-Tilley Robinson 6-3, 6-2
St. Amant 4, Live Oak 1
Singles
Jordan Allred, St. Amant def. Ivy Terrell, 6-1, 6-0
Madison Morin, St. Amant def. Nicole Marchand, 6-3, 1-6, 11-9
Doubles
Arliss Angel-Victoria Boone, St. Amant def. Brooke Daniel-Molly Fann, 6-1, 6-1
Callie Rogers-Ansley Davis, Live Oak def. Emily Hebert-Madison Gautrau, 1-6, 7-5, 5-10
Cacilia Nill-Yaire Angel def. Alyssa Buche-Faith Hughes, 6-1, 6-2
Parkview 4, West Feliciana 0
Singles
E Wroten (Parkview) def. B. Leming
M. Luong (Parkview) def. M. Lindsey
Doubles
G Mele-M Lefeaux (Parkview) def. K Matthews 6-7, 6-2, 1-0
M Sherman- K Kratzberg (Parkview) def. B. Lindsey-M. Leak 6-2, 6-1
Boys golf
At Santa Maria
Par 36
Team scores: 1. Episcopal 88, 2. Parkview 94, 3. St. Michael 109.
Medalists: R. Heals, Episcopal, 42. 2. B Riley, Parkview 42. 3. C. Glynn 46.
Girls golf
At Beaver Creek
Par 36
Team scores: 1. Zachary 81. 2. U-High 101
Medalists: 1. Emily Hagan, Zachary, 40. 2. Kylie O’Brien, Zachary, 41. 3. Anna Claire Westbrook, University, 46.
At Copper Mill
Par 72
Team scores: 1. Denham Springs 365
Medalists: 1. Camryn Fortier, Denham Springs, 87.