Coaches look for any advantage they can conquer up. Northeast High football coach David Masterson tapped into a new one before the season began.
“We’ve got a young player who cramps up in the heat,” Masterson said. “I’ve called paramedics before because you don’t take a chance. Having an athletic trainer there made a difference. She calmed him down, assessed him and got fluids in him.”
Northeast is one of 14 East Baton Rouge Parish-based schools that are part of the new partnership with Ochsner Health System and sports medicine, which provides athletic trainers.
An Ochsner team of athletic trainers is assigned to work multiple EBR schools, attending practices and games. The Ochsner team also includes sports medicine physicians and a Saturday morning injury clinic at its Summa location on Bluebonnet.
“This is something the EBR schools have looked at and wanted,” EBR Athletic Director Lynn Williamson said. “This is a great service, not only for our athletes, but also for our coaches and the parents.”
This outreach service is not new for Ochsner, which started its first program in New Orleans a decade ago and then expanded to the north shore. Zachary and The Dunham School joined the local group as the fall seasons began, bringing the total of schools to 53.
“We had the programs up and running on the north shore and in New Orleans. Doing this in Baton Rouge just made sense,” Ochsner CEO Eric McMillen said. “Part of our mission is to serve the communities we are in and we saw this as a need."
In contrast to surrounding parishes like Ascension and Livingston, which have athletic trainers on staff at most schools, Woodlawn’s Randy Gonzales is the lone athletic trainer on staff at an EBR School System High School.
Ochsner’s move into EBR schools has been applauded by Gonzales and others.
Megan Sauviac is Ochsner's local supervisor for its athletic trainers. Her work began May 1 and picked up momentum with physical exams done at each school over the summer. The EBR School System bought equipment, including portable training tables.
The Ochsner athletic trainers alternate days at the schools they are assigned to. Most are assigned to three schools. Sauviac and others, including Dr. Benjamin Browning, are fixtures on the sideline too.
“Educating the athletes and the coaches about what our role is has been a big part of this,” Sauviac said. “We’re all on the same team … or behind the team as I like to say. I can definitely see room for growth, acquiring more schools and implementing education programs for the athletes and coaches. We’ve already heard from more schools that want to be part of it. Hopefully they can be added next year.”
EBR schools that are part of the Ochsner group include Tara, McKinley, Scotlandville, Broadmoor, Belaire, Northeast, Baton Rouge High, Lee and Woodlawn, which receives support services. Ochsner also services BRCC.
There was a period of adjustment for some coaches, including Masterson as roles were redefined. The cooperative effort is smooth now.
“As coaches, we learned about things to look for with injuries when we were in school,” Broadmoor football coach Elliott Wilkins said. “Having (athletic trainers) takes so much off our shoulders."
Tara athletic director Barry Jackson lauds the benefits beyond football.
“Based on the sheer numbers and the nature of the sport, there is a great need for athletic trainers for football. There is more to it than that,” Jackson said. “I am the volleyball coach. The athletic trainers not only evaluate players and tape ankles, they also my athletes information about how to avoid and rehab injuries.”
Sauviac said parents receive updates from the athletic trainers when an athlete is treated, keeping everyone “on the same page.” The Saturday injury clinic requires a referral and patients must register by 7:45 a.m. It offers x-rays, casts and braces as well other medical tests and referrals to specialists and physical therapists.
Ochsner has more planned, including an area for aquatherapy area when it moves to its new facility located between Mall of Louisiana and Siegen Lane in January.
"There are so many possibilites," Sauviac said.